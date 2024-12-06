Esosa Iyawe, representing Oredo Federal Constituency, left the Labour Party, citing leadership instability and internal crises

Nigerians criticized his switch to APC, with social media users accusing him of abandoning those who supported his initial election

Despite criticism, Iyawe emphasized his commitment to improving service delivery, aligning with APC's political ideology

A Nigerian lawmaker has sparked heated reactions after announcing his defection from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Esosa Iyawe, representing Oredo Federal Constituency in the official statement, attributed his decision to internal crises and leadership instability within LP.

In a formal resignation letter, shared via his official X (formerly known as Twitter), the lawmaker cited the LP's inability to resolve leadership tussles and ongoing court cases as major reasons for his departure.

Obidients drag lawmaker Esosa as he dumps LP Photo credit: @EsosaIyawe

Source: Twitter

"My decision to resign from LP is as a result of the party’s inability to declare who should emerge as the legitimate caretaker committee from the national to state levels. Myself and my supporters are in a state of confusion as to the party’s stability in leadership,” he stated.

The lawmaker emphasized his belief that joining APC aligns with his political aspirations and ideology, promising improved service to his constituents.

Nigerians blast lawmaker over defection

The announcement quickly ignited debates on X. While some supported his decision, many criticized the switch to APC.

Twitter user @SimoncoleB commented,

“You don’t even know the faces of those that fought for your victory. Edo people are wiser now.”

Another user, @Vivianpascha, expressed her discontent:

“I’m not against resigning from LP because Abure destroyed the party. But APC? Prepare to rig yourself in come 2027, or we’ll retire you back to your village.”

@babskay24 wrote,

“Mugu thinks APC will give him a ticket to be re-elected in 2027.”

Despite the backlash, the lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to delivering quality representation, noting,

“This decision will certainly improve my past performance at all levels.”

Ex-LP governorship aspirant dumps party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kenneth Imansuangbon, a former governorship aspirant of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State, has officially resigned from the party.

Imansuangbon cited a deepening crisis of leadership and a lack of internal democracy as key reasons for his departure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng