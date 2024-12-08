The Zone 16 Police Command in Bayelsa State arrested three suspects for alleged internet fraud and drug possession

The suspects offered a $17,000 bribe to the police, which was rejected. The money was documented and will serve as evidence in court

Nigerians reacted to the story with mixed opinions on social media, with some doubting the police’s integrity while others commended the officers' actions

The Zone 16 Police Command in Bayelsa State has arrested three suspects for alleged internet fraud and possession of illicit drugs.

The suspects, identified as Billion Ndubuisi, Charles Amachree, and Martins Chinemike, were apprehended in the Rumukparali community, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to Gunn Emonena, the police command’s spokesperson, the arrest followed a well-coordinated operation based on credible intelligence, The Cable reported.

“Operatives recovered wraps of illicit hard drugs suspected to be Indian hemp, two vehicles, two laptops, and 10 phones during a search of the suspects’ premises,” Emonena said.

Bribe Offer rejected by Nigerian police

Emonena revealed that the suspects attempted to bribe officers with $17,000 to suppress the investigation.

“The suspects, through their agent, offered the sum of $17,000 as a bribe, which was rejected by our well-trained, reformed officers. The money is registered and will be tendered as exhibits in court," Emonena stated.

The suspects confessed to impersonating an American citizen, Ryan Bill, to defraud unsuspecting foreigners of $71,500.

Nigerians react over action of Nigerian police

The story has sparked mixed reactions on X social media, with many Nigerians expressing skepticism about the police rejecting such a bribe.

@uduaghe1 said:

“Which police abeg? Our Nigerian police wey de practically rob us for road go reject bribe? I find it hard to even imagine. Lol.”

@Charles_Okon_76 added:

“They probably negotiated for more and the fraudsters didn't accept and ended up on the news. What Nigerian Police Force can't do, doesn't exist.”

@Aristo_Path stated:

“I DON'T BELIEVE THIS STORY.”

@dammygtnet noted:

“We are having a few good news from the Nigeria police lately. This is commendable.”

