Nigeria police have expressed it strong disapproval of the viral slang, 'we no go gree for anybody'

With barely days into 2024, the slang— no gree for anybody— has already gone viral; with many saying that it is a year to stand firm by one’s convictions and not easily give in to others

However, the police, through its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, warned that it could clamp down on people using the slang

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering governance issues in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned citizens against the use of the 2024 theme, 'no go gree for anybody'.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said the popular slogan is revolutionary and "very dangerous".

Nigeria police warn against the use of 'no go gree for anybody' slogan. Photo credit: Adejobi Olumuyiwa

Source: Facebook

Police oppose 'no go gree for anybody' slogan

He warned that 'no go gree for anybody' is likely to cause a crisis in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He said:

“Let me say that the new slogan for 2023, 2024 for our young ones is “no go gree for anybody”. We have been informed from our intelligence that this slogan is coming from a revolutionary sector that may likely cause problem across the country.

“‘No go gree for anybody’ is being seen as just a normal talk, but in security business, in the security community, we have seen it as a very dangerous slogan that can trigger crisis.”

Watch Adejobi's video here.

"No gree for anybody": Man redesigns Keke

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an unidentified Delta tricyclist has become a viral sensation after his redesigned keke was filmed and displayed on social media.

@queenoftequilla shared the video on TikTok, saying it was the first time she would be entering a keke in a year, and the tricycle operator's redesigned whip was what greeted her.

"No gree for anybody": Job seeker stirs reactions online

Legit.ng also reported that Dayo, a Nigerian man, stunned netizens after showcasing how he rejected a UK company's rejection letter.

In a tweet on X, @HenryHennery showed the rejection email the HR sent him, informing him that he was not considered for the Catford support worker role he put in for.

“No gree for anybody”: Tiwa Savage blows hot

Meanwhile, Nigeria's number Bahd Gyal, Tiwatope Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage, has sparked a major stir on social media with a clip she recently released on her TikTok page.

In the viral clip, Tiwa Savage shared with her fans what her 2024 resolution would be. She noted that she has no plans to cower to anybody, no matter what.

Source: Legit.ng