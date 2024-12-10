Ademola Lookman has witnessed his stock soar in astronomical fashion since his transfer to Atalanta

The 27-year-old, who struggled to find his feet during his stint in the Premier League, is currently the favourite to win the CAF Player of the Year award

The versatile attacker has detailed the secret behind his incredible form with the Bergamo outfit

It’s been a flurry of jaw-dropping displays and performances worthy of the highest praise for Ademola Lookman in recent times.

The 27-year-old, whose name has been heralded across the football scene endlessly in recent months, has particularly seen his stock soar in an unprecedented manner since his transfer to Atalanta.

From a missed penalty and being the subject of ridicule at Fulham to sinking the unbeatable Bayer Leverkusen side to clinch Atalanta’s first major title in about 70 years, the marquee striker is undoubtedly enjoying a career resurgence many can only dream of.

However, ahead of his side’s UEFA Champions League tie against Real Madrid, the Nigerian forward took time to reflect on his form, shedding light on what he believes is behind his impressive performances in recent seasons.

Lookman shares the secret behind his impressive form

Speaking to the media, as reported by Tutto Atalanta, Lookman credited coach Gian Piero Gasperini for the confidence and guidance that helped him adapt seamlessly to life at Atalanta.

The forward also admitted that he has deliberately worked on enhancing his overall gameplay, striving for continuous improvement.

"From the moment I arrived, the coach made it clear what he expected from me," Lookman shared. "He told me to focus on my strengths and use them to benefit the team."

Reflecting on his journey, he added,

"Over the last two years, I’ve worked hard to improve my game. The city of Bergamo has been a great support—it has helped me stay focused on what I need to do."

"Together, we’ve achieved so much and grown significantly as a team. Each player has improved, both physically and mentally. In the Europa League final, we showed our unity and the level we’re capable of, but this season presents new challenges."

Lookman’s remarkable form has positioned him as the frontrunner for the prestigious CAF Player of the Year award.

Several prominent figures in African football, including former Southampton manager, Radhi Jaïdi, have backed the Nigerian forward to win the accolade.

Lookman will compete against four other nominees—Simon Adingra, Ronwen Williams, Serhou Guirassy, and Achraf Hakimi—for the coveted prize. According to CAF, the winner will be crowned at a glamorous ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16.

