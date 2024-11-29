A woman who now teaches in the United States has explained how she left her country and relocated overseas

According to her story, she first relocated to the United Kingdom and moved to the United States from there

She said she received her qualified teacher's status (QTS), applied for jobs and received two offers from London and one from the US

A female teacher, @amaneriod, who left Ghana and now teaches in the US, has opened up about how she did it.

@amaneriod stated that she migrated from Ghana to the United Kingdom and then to the United States.

The teacher said she got two job offers from London but chose the US. Photo Credit: @amaneriod

How she relocated to teach in US

In a detailed narration on TikTok, @amaneriod said she had applied for the qualified teacher's status (QTS) in England on February 1st, 2023 and got it on April 11th, 2023.

Afterwards, she began applying for jobs and finally got one in England. Her employer funded her flight and relocation allowance. Two days after arriving in England, she started her teaching work.

In her words:

"I applied for qualified teacher's status (QTS) in England on February 1st, 2023.

"My journey as a teacher from Ghana to the UK to the US.

"I received my QTS on 11th April, 2023.

"I started applying for jobs. It wasn't easy but worth it.

"I got a job in May 2023 with £8000 relocation allowance which covered my family.

"I boarded the flight in 23rd August 2023 to England all funded by my employer.

"I started work the next two days after arrival."

In another post, the teacher revealed she got an offer from the US and chose it despite other offers from London.

"I got 3 job offers. 2 from London and 1 from USA. I chose the one in USA and applied for visa. Got to USA and started working."

People react to female teacher's post

Adjoa_nizzle said:

"Please show us the way."

KAY 🌹🌸✨ said:

"God 🥹, indeed is the lifter of men."

Ron said:

"Good good! We need more people like you."

Paawillie said:

"I had QTS in July this year,

"I had a chance to speak to an advisor,

"All schools I see in my job vacancy alerts are non visa sponsorships, any help please? because I needed visa sponsorships."

Maame Ama said:

"How did you get a school in the Uk..Because I also have the QTS but I’m not getting."

Trickyike said:

"People are still home thinking our certificate and school system is thrash 😂. Yoo don’t learn and be there."

