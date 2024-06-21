A Nigerian lady who came to Nigeria to work as a teacher has shared a video of her school and students

The lady's students loved to be around her as they participated in many class activities with great joy

Among those who reacted to her video was a person asking if her employer pays in dollars or naira

A beautiful lady who left America for Nigeria to become a teacher shared her experience in her workplace.

A few weeks ago, the lady stirred mixed reactions as she revealed why she moved to the country.

The lady's students were happy in the class. Photo source: @brittynej

Source: TikTok

Teaching job in Nigeria

Despite what people said, the lady (@brittynej) showed them how much she loved her teaching job.

In a latest video on her page, the lady filmed her students and the school she was teaching in and how amiable and lovely the kids were.

Her students were eager to participate in class activities. One of them was seen solving a question on the board. She said her employer pays her salary in naira.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mikey said:

"Miss G...... It's Mike from class...... i really love your class, it's fun and interactive.....pls mark my test with mercy."

PRETTY HIKE said:

"Nah .. am so jealous of your heart rite now u know why?"

Champagne Oja said:

"You are beautiful."

Sas21 said:

"You’re def their favourite teacher."

Gwen said:

"How long have you been there and are you ready to return to USA."

She replied:

"Since March. I’m ready for a trip home to regroup but I’m coming back."

The juwon said:

"You can tell a cool teacher when you see one."

2ksh.op said:

"When gen Z turn teacher."

Skillzz said:

"This is dope! I applaud you taking this big step moving to my home country and educating pupils. looking forward to your journey!"

Lil leese said:

"Literally just soul proud of you sis. This transition I’m sure has not been easy but totally worth it!"

Waleswife said:

"Do you get paid in Naira or Dollars?"

She replied:

"Transfer made to my account in naira."

