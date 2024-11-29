A Nigerian female student has taken to social media to excitedly announce relocating to the United States

According to the young lady, she was in her second year in a tertiary institution in Nigeria before she decided to leave

The lady's relocation documented for netizens has generated mixed reactions as people celebrated with her

A young lady, @debbie.us0, has abandoned her schooling in Nigeria and migrated to the United States.

The lady announced her relocation on TikTok to her followers.

She relocated to the US. Photo Credit: @debbie.us0

Source: TikTok

@debbie.us0, who was in 200 level before her relocation, posted a video showing how she left the country.

The short clip captured her time at the Nigerian airport and when her flight was in the air. It also showed the meals she was served on the aeroplane.

Social media users sent the lady kind thoughts.

Watch her video below:

People congratulate the lady

Mary Foday said:

"Congratulations 🎊 I tap into your blessings."

adunniade said:

"Congratulations dear more grace ahead."

olaplenty said:

"She don go oo."

𝐎𝐋𝐀 said:

"Congratulations I’m traveling next inshallah."

gracie_12331 said:

"Congratulations to me in advance I am the next to use the sound."

Pretty Monalisa ❤️💐🍫✨ said:

"Congratulations dear I’m happy for you I’m next in Jesus name amen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had quit her schooling in 400 level and moved to Canada.

300 level student in Nigeria relocates overseas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 300 level student had abandoned her studies in Nigeria and moved to the US.

The lady, who had been studying in Nigeria, made the bold decision to leave the country in pursuit of better opportunities. The lady, known as @cosmogrill on TikTok, took to the platform to share her story, posting a video that showcased her life before relocation, including her time at university.

At the end of the video, she shared her journey to the airport and her eventual arrival in the United States. In the video, she expressed her excitement about starting a new chapter in her life, stating that she was eager to pursue her passions in a country that offered her more opportunities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng