A Nigerian lady could not hold her joy as she relocated to the United Kingdom from Benin, Edo state

She shared a video to share her relocation experience, as she detailed her journey till she got to the UK

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and shared their opinion on her experience

A Nigerian lady who travelled from Benin to the United Kingdom shared her experience.

She also expressed her gratitude to God for her successful relocation.

In a video shared by @dera_chi01 on TikTok, the lady detailed her journey from getting her visa to arriving in the UK.

The lady revealed that she travelled from Benin to Lagos by road and arrived at Murtala Mohammed Airport for her trip.

Excited that she got a window seat, the lady also shared her view from the flight.

She also had a stop in Casablanca before heading to the UK.

“Thank you God.”

Reactions trail Nigerian lady’s relocation to the UK

@4k_dnd_4k said:

"Welcome o. How far the hustle?"

@Tunmyspacebase said:

"The sound dey sweet to use, I pray God make it easy for you. Just be ready and most important thimg, guide your mental health."

@mhizadunke said:

"This is my brother and his wife soon by God grace ."

@sisi_lashile1 said:

"I tap am oooo,God when do your Own go do my own."

@It_has_been_Drew said:

"Congratulations, y u come change naira to dollar na and u are going to UK instead of pounds."

Lady in UK gets job of N4.2m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom was excited as she got a job that pays over £2,000 (equivalent to N4.2million).

She shared an inspiring story about when she used to work as a support worker with less than 1,000 pounds as payment.

People who came across the inspiring story applauded her as they also shared their similar experiences.

