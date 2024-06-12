A lady said she had been thinking of moving elsewhere to work as a teacher, and she decided to make the move in 2024

The lady said she is from the United States of America but decided that Africa was where she would live and work

She has packed her bags and moved to Nigeria, where she now lives and works as a teacher in Lagos state

A lady said she decided to move from the USA to Africa, where she has now made her home.

She packed her bags and flew to Nigeria after fantasizing about the idea for a long time.

The lady said she is now teaching English in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@brittynej and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

On the day she was relocating to Nigeria, Brittynej posted a video telling her audience she was finally making the move.

Why American lady relocated to Nigeria

Brittyne said the reason why she left her country was that she had always wanted to leave and teach abroad.

She said in the video:

"Living in America is so ghetto right now. Being a teacher in America, ghetto too. You know what they say, no reason to stay is a good reason to leave. I decided to move to Africa. It's crazy because ever since I can remember, I have been wanting to teach abroad in another country."

Information on her TikTok bio says she has a B.S. and also Ms Ed and that she is teaching English language in Nigeria.

Many people find her choice of Nigeria fascinating, and they often ask her why she chose the country.

Brittyne has been documenting her experience in Nigeria since she arrived and so far, many of her experiences are positive.

Reactions as American lady relocates to Nigeria

@Zakariah ZakiPahm said:

"I'm curious what do you teach and at what level?"

@Bradley Caine said:

"I''m American and I am present in Nigeria! its a beautiful place and the people are lovely. Once you can stay in Nigeria, it'll broaden your horizon and you can live anywhere. its a lovely place!"

@Susan said:

"Nigeria is wonderful! The people and the culture are top tier. You made an awesome decision to teach there."

@Tae said:

"Tell me how!!!! This is my dream. I just don’t know where to start."

Lady loses friends who moved abroad

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who has lost many friends to relocation abroad has come out to speak about her situation.

The lady wondered why no one had been talking about how immigration is affecting relationships.

Many Nigerians in her comment section related to her situation as they said they have also lost friends.

