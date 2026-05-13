The mother of BBN star Ilebaye has addressed a viral audio recording where she was heard disowning and abandoning her famous daughter

Ms Lami Calista shared emotional details about long-standing family issues and explained why she temporarily left home to avoid creating more tension

Mixed reactions followed online as some Nigerians questioned the explanation, while others sympathised with Ilebaye over the family struggles she reportedly faced growing up

The mother of former Big Brother Naija star, Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, has spoken out after a viral audio clip suggested she had disowned her daughter.

The recording, which quickly spread online, shocked many Nigerians and sparked criticism against Ilebaye, with some accusing her of being a source of family problems.

Ilebaye’s mum denies abandoning her daughter as she opens up about family tension. Photo: heybidemi/ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

In a new video circulating on social media, Ilebaye’s mother, Ms Lami Calista, clarified that the audio was not real but something she and her daughter planned together.

She explained that Ilebaye’s father often accused the reality star of siding with her mother whenever there were disagreements, and this made him feel isolated.

To ease the tension, Ilebaye's mom said she and the reality star created the recording to make it look like mother and daughter had fallen apart.

Ms Lami Calista revealed that she even moved out of the house to strengthen the impression, hoping it would stop her husband from turning his back on Ilebaye.

She emphasised that the recording was never meant to be taken as the truth but only as a way to protect her daughter from further blame.

“I can never abandon my daughter, never. I can never disown her. I carried her in my womb for nine months. I can never abandon her. Her father always blames and accuses her of being the reason why I left. Ilebaye even came to me in the village to beg me to return so that her father can stop blaming her. I didn’t want to put her in trouble; that was why we planned the audio. Ilebaye has been through a lot since she was 12 because of the issue between her father and me.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Ilebaye's mum's explanation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@GlitEdgee said:

"They are both using her. She needs time out from them."

@Varnessa28 commented:

"This is a wrong move very wrong move. They should have kept quiet cause this now makes you look like a liar and all your testimony null and void."

@mawuse_ese wrote:

"Even her life style will make you know he is going through a lot 😢😢😢😢"

@lightsmile_bkup said:

"Madam dey jare nothing was planned there u don tall ur mind."

@Glowriah9 commented:

"These people should take their family business off social media…"

Ilebaye’s mum says the viral recording was planned to stop the reality star's father from blaming her. Photo: ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

BBNaija's Kachi slams Ilebaye over her father's claims

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that former BBN housemate Kachi strongly criticised Ilebaye after viral claims surfaced from her father.

In the audio, Ilebaye's father accused her of disrespecting him and physically attacking him on several occasions. He also alleged she introduced her younger brother to substance abuse and refused to lend him money for medical treatment in Dubai.

Reacting to the claims, Kachi said the beating Ilebaye reportedly received from her father was insufficient, adding that she needed to serve a jail term for her alleged actions.

Source: Legit.ng