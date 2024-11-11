A hotelier based in Port Harcourt has advocated for a complete ban on the Baltasar Engonga scandal from the Nigerian social media space

Baltasar is a dismissed Equatorial Guinea official who was found with over 300 tapes of his secret affairs with numerous women

He feared that continued social media discussions on the trending Baltasar scandal would lead to cultural assimilation

Azubuike Ihemeje, the CEO of Portland Hotel and Resort in Port Harcourt, has called for a total ban on social media discussions of the Baltasar scandal in Nigeria.

The hotelier made this statement while reacting to the Equatorial Guinea scandal, which has become a hot topic on social media.

He claimed such promiscuity was a norm in Equatorial Guinea. Photo Credit: Azubuike Ihemeje, Engonga Baltasar

Hotelier claims it's Equatorial Guinea's culture

In a Facebook post on November 9, the hotelier claimed the scandal is a cultural thing in Equatorial Guinea and is unsurprising to their populace.

He claimed that only Nigerians are making noise about the Baltasar scandal. In his words:

"I’ve said this before at countless places.

"What’s going on in Equatorial Guinea is purely Cultural.

"I strongly believe this particular case is deeply rooted in their culture.

"That’s their culture.

"This outrageous sexual loose cannon thing Na Panya normal way of life.

"They even have more holidays than working days.

"No be Paya people be that?

"Very few men come back from their and remain useful and productive.

"There’s this hedonistic promiscuous culture about them - they place the highest priority on enjoyments.

"Wanton licentiousness and unbridled sexual loose conduct is usually rampant there.

"Everything na high level pleasure.

"It’s even Nigerians that are making noise about it..."

Why Baltasar talks should be banned

Speaking further, Azubuike said he fears that the "Equatorial Guinea sexual culture" may be assimilated by Nigerians if it is constantly talked about on social media.

He added that he fears for Nigerian children and women. He wrote:

"...We must be careful about how we discuss this culture.

"One of the most common means of Cultural Assimilation is by constantly discussing a culture.

"Before you realize it, cultural integration and inclusion will start happening.

"Overly discussing on this Panya culture may find some of our women begin to see their culture as normal.

"Once adopted, overtime we blend into it, and it becomes part of our culture.

"God forbid!

"Therefore I’ll advocate we refrain discussing this Panya talk so that we don’t get caught up with that cultural lewdness.

"For I fear for our children.

"Especially our little impressionable daughters.

"I fear for our women too!"

Netizens react to Azubuike Ihemeje's post

Godspower Ibinabo Iwari said:

"I was telling someone about it. Panya should stay with them ooo. Wahala."

Sunday Ben Victory said:

"Thank you Sir, how I wish Nigerians reduce the volume and energy they put on dis matter."

Esther NK said:

"What most people in Nigeria don't understand is that the French people see s3x as normal thing but they keep talking about it like their lives depend on that story. Orishirishi."

Helen Oge Okafor-Ezenwa said:

"I agree with you 1000% Panya no be place wey person go live finish come dey normal."

Iyke Anyadike Iyke said:

"Thank you for this Sir,

"Honestly, i never knew that Equatorial Guinea is the popular Panya i heard some of our uncles returned from without anything when i was small.

"Now i know the reason.

"Knowledge is Power."

Oluebube Chukwu said:

"I told someone today that this things are a “norm” over there. I watch their movies and know.

"Nigeria is one of the best African country forget oo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had backed the embattled Baltasar Engonga to sue the Equatorial Guinea government over the leaked tapes.

Man shares observations about Baltasar's leaked tapes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared some intriguing observations about Baltasar Engonga's tapes.

The tapes were found during a search of his house and office while he was being investigated for fraud. Sharing his thoughts on the clips on X, Agba John Doe said most of the women knew they were being recorded.

He added that Baltasar did not release the tapes and doubted the economist would be prosecuted for the clips. Speaking further, he said Baltasar might only lose his job but not his marriage or family.

