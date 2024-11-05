The scandal involving the Director General, National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, has continued to generate a buzz online

Over 300 sextapes of the 54-year-old economist and different wives of notable people in Equatorial Guinea were found after a search was done on his house and office

Reacting to the series of leaked tapes, a social media influencer highlighted some intriguing things he noticed

An X influencer, Agba John Doe, has reacted to Baltasar's leaked tapes with over 300 women who are wives of notable people in Equatorial Guinea.

Baltasar has been arrested for allegedly recording sextapes with more than 300 women.

The tapes were found during a search of his house and office while he was being investigated for fraud.

Sharing his thoughts on the clips on X, Agba John Doe said most of the women knew they were being recorded.

He added that Baltasar did not release the tapes and doubted the economist would be prosecuted for the clips.

Speaking further, he said Baltasar might only lose his job but not his marriage or family. Agba John Doe's tweet read:

"On the man from Equatorial Guinea and the scandal.

"Most of those women knew he was recording them.

"And he did not release the tapes.

"I doubt he would be prosecuted for anything.

"Other than losing his job.

"He may not even lose his family or marriage.

"End."

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail Baltasar Engonga's leaked sextapes

@OladayoBroy said:

"You are right agba, but the problem now is that those women that were leak on the video, how will there marriage be, it will definitely crashed because those there innocent husband will never trust them anymore.

"What a pity."

@Sir_Adeeyy said:

"His wife may even be aware of all his affairs, and will stay even after all these exposures.

"His lowest low was sleeping with his brother’s wife and fathering two children- I don’t think his family will ever forgive him 🤦🏿‍♂️."

@Maggiewitdsauce said:

"I won't be surprised if he slept his way to the top as well. If these women were not filmed,especially the wives of the dignitaries, their husbands would be thinking they have a good wife at home,not knowing she is being bent over by this man while they help him get his political career.

"The wife and family sef might even be aware of his way of life and wont do anything cos they are all benefiting financially from him."

@new_dawn67 said:

"I think he will be prosecuted if there is no formal document that the women consented to the recording.

"The women may deny to have consented to the recording if it was verbal."

Mayorkun reacts to Baltasar's leaked tapes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Mayorkun had reacted to Baltasar's leaked tapes with over 300 women.

The director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF) was under investigation for corruption when over 300 tapes of him with different women were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

