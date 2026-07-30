Popular Nigerian content creator Peller was caught off guard during his statutory marriage ceremony to Jarvis after a registrar explained the legal consequences of their vows

The registrar warned the couple that any breach of their marital obligations could result in a minimum five-year prison sentence with no option of a fine

Peller's stunned reaction to hearing the word 'prison' in the context of a love marriage has since gone viral on X, sparking debate among fans

Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, had an unexpected moment of hesitation during his statutory court wedding to his lover, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly called Jarvis, after a marriage registrar spelt out the legal consequences of their union.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the couple, who are set for their main wedding celebration on August 1, formalised their relationship through a court ceremony on Wednesday, 29 July, with celebrities including Daddy Freeze in attendance.

Content creator Peller sparked reactions after questioning the marriage registrar during his statutory wedding to Jarvis in court. Photo: peller089/itzbatisto

Source: Instagram

Peller's reaction to the bigamy warning

A clip from the ceremony captured the registrar delivering the standard legal caution to the couple, warning them that either party who violated the terms of the marriage could be charged with bigamy, a criminal offence carrying a minimum sentence of five years' imprisonment with no option of a fine.

The registrar then paused and asked, "Should I proceed, or do you want to go and rethink?"

Rather than letting the moment pass quietly, Peller stepped in with a question of his own.

Speaking in a mix of Pidgin and English, he said:

"Excuse me ma. Wait, wait, I get question. Na marriage, love. We will not break it, but ah, I don't know how prison enter this love. We are good."

His reaction, which essentially questioned why prison could have anything to do with a marriage rooted in love, quickly caught attention online after the clip spread across X.

Watch Peller's reaction during his court wedding ceremony below:

What fans are saying about Peller's remarks

The video stirred a wide range of reactions, with some users finding humour in the moment while others raised more serious concerns about the couple.

@greatkingbito07 wrote:

"I can't see the happiness in Jarvis face, make e no be like say peller dn enta one chance o, because he's the only one happy among both of them"

@biggesttoney commented:

"If pikin no reach to tie wrapper go tie wrapper, when breeze blow e go blow plus the pikin with the wrapper. I no de jinx bro but I pray this really awakens him to more reality… and if he's doing it because she's pregnant then that's even more stupid 🤦🏽‍♂️😭🤣"

@_godbrian wrote:

"Someone needs to lecture Peller on this whole thing because he is still very young o. He has a long way to go"

@ChikaKenneth13 reacted:

"watin bring prison inside marrrige matter. abeg o my pple is it a crime to love person pikin?"

@Idaneko1 said:

"The don enter trap na only god fit help 😂 😆 I don't know why. I don't buy into this court wedding it look like setup to me."

A video from Peller and Jarvis' court wedding has gone viral after the groom reacted to the legal warning read out during the ceremony. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Temple sends ₦17 million to Peller for wedding cows

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller had cried out after billionaire Temple failed to deliver on his promise of 10 cows.

According to Delta State government official Ossai Ovie Success, Temple eventually fulfilled the pledge by sending Peller ₦17 million in cash instead of the livestock.

Ossai announced the update publicly, stressing that a Deltan’s word is binding and expressing disappointment at those who doubted Temple’s commitment.

Source: Legit.ng