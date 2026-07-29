The Czech Republic government published the exact number of years a foreigner must reside in the country before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship

The residency requirement differs depending on whether the applicant is a national of a European Union member state or from outside the EU

The requirements are outlined on the official Czech Republic government website and apply specifically to permanent residents

The Czech Republic has officially stated how long a foreigner must live in the country before they can apply for citizenship, and the answer depends heavily on where that person comes from.

According to information published on the Czech Republic's official government website, foreigners who wish to become Czech citizens must first meet a permanent residency requirement. For most applicants from outside the European Union, that threshold is set at a minimum of five years of permanent residence in the country.

Czech Republic publishes citizenship rule, mentions years foreigners must live there. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/SOPA Images/Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

EU nationals face a Shorter wait

Citizens of European Union member states are held to a different standard. For these individuals, the required period of permanent residence before applying for citizenship drops to three years, reflecting the country's obligations and relationships within the broader EU framework.

The official government website states:

"You have had permanent residence in the Czech Republic for at least 5 years, or for at least 3 years if you are a national of an EU Member State."

Other requirements also apply

It is worth noting that the residency duration is only one of several conditions a person must satisfy to qualify for Czech citizenship. The government outlines additional requirements beyond simply meeting the years-of-residence threshold, meaning that living in the country long enough is a necessary but not sufficient condition on its own.

For Africans considering relocation to Europe as part of the ongoing japa wave, the Czech Republic's residency-to-citizenship timeline of three to five years is relatively competitive compared to other European destinations, where the wait can stretch to a decade or more in some cases.

India lists ways foreigners can acquire citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Indian government published five official pathways through which foreigners can acquire Indian citizenship.

According to the government's official document, citizenship may be obtained by birth, descent, naturalisation, registration, or incorporation of territory. The government also listed the documents applicants must submit, including a valid passport, a residence permit, and proof of birth, as part of the citizenship application process.

Source: Legit.ng