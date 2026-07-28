Italy announces 4 requirements for foreigners who want to become citizens

Italy's naturalisation process requires foreigners to have lived lawfully in the country for a minimum of 10 years before applying

Aside from residency, the Italian government also mentioned three other conditions immigrants must meet before being granted citizenship

Minor children of newly naturalised Italian citizens can automatically acquire citizenship, provided three specific legal conditions are satisfied

Italy has outlined four key requirements that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation by right of residency in the country.

According to information published by the Italian Embassy in Nicosia, the naturalisation process can only happen when the foreigner meets certain conditions.

Read four conditions foreigners must meet to apply for Italian citizenship. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Italian citizenship: 4 conditions foreigners must meet

Here are the conditions people must meet before applying for citizenship by naturalisation.

1. Open to applicants who have lived lawfully in Italy for a required number of years.

2. Candidates must be able to demonstrate sufficient income

3. Present a clean criminal record

4. Be willing to renounce their original citizenship where necessary

Conditions for Children of Naturalised Italian Citizens

Italy's Law No. 91/92 also makes provision for minor children of those who acquire or reacquire Italian citizenship. Under Article 14 of the law, children living together with a parent who becomes Italian will automatically acquire citizenship as well. However, once they reach the legal age of majority, they retain the right to renounce that citizenship if they already hold another.

Three conditions must be met for the transfer of citizenship status from parent to child: a recognised parent-child relationship must exist, the child must not yet have reached legal age, and the parent and child must be living together at the time the parent acquires or reacquires citizenship.

Article 12 of Presidential Decree No. 572/93 further specifies that the requirement of living together must be stable, genuine, and supported by appropriate documentation. It must also be in place at the exact moment the parent's citizenship is granted, not simply established at a later date.

How to Submit Italian Citizenship Application

The application is addressed directly to the President of the Republic of Italy and must be submitted at the Prefettura of the province where the applicant is officially registered as a resident in Italy.

Importantly, the process cannot be handled through Italian consular offices abroad, meaning applicants must engage with Italian authorities while physically in the country.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng