The Mexican government has outlined the residency requirements foreigners must meet before they can apply for naturalisation by residence

Applicants must hold either a temporary or permanent resident card issued by the Ministry of the Interior to qualify under the rules

The government also clarified which category of foreign residents does not qualify for Mexican nationality through this route

Mexico's government has confirmed that foreigners who wish to obtain Mexican nationality through naturalisation by residence must have lived in the country for at least five years immediately before submitting their application.

The requirement applies to foreigners who can prove their residency using a card issued by the Ministry of the Interior, showing either temporary or permanent resident status.

The Mexican government outlines residency requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo Credit: Holger Leue, Alfredo Estrella

Source: Getty Images

The five-year period must be continuous and directly precede the date on which the application is filed.

Mexican citizenship: What applicants must show

Beyond the residency period, the government requires that the residency status presented with the application holds a minimum validity of six months from the date it is submitted.

A key document linked to this process is the Unique Population Registry Code, known as the CURP, which is derived from the residency documentation.

The rules are grounded in Articles 20 of the Nationality Law and Article 14 of its Regulations.

Mexican citizenship residency requirement: Who doesn't qualify

The Mexican government was clear on one important exception: foreigners holding temporary resident student status do not accumulate residency rights under this scheme.

Time spent in Mexico on a student permit, regardless of how long, cannot be counted towards the five-year threshold needed to apply for naturalisation by residence.

This distinction is significant for the large number of international students who study in Mexico and may later wish to settle permanently. Their years as students will not count towards the citizenship clock under this particular pathway.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported a list of countries whose permanent residents can visit Mexico without a visa.

Mexico approves electoral reform

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mexico had approved an electoral reform to nullify elections over foreign interference.

The measure has triggered debate, with supporters calling it a safeguard for democracy and critics warning it could undermine confidence in the electoral process.

According to Al Jazeera, the proposal passed with 307 votes in favour, 128 against and one abstention.

Source: Legit.ng