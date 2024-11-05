Equatorial Guinea’s financial official shadowedfaces backlash after 400 explicit videos involving high-profile individuals were uncovered

Vice President Teodoro Nguema condemned the scandal, prohibiting personal relations in government offices and implementing surveillance measures

Plans for office cameras have sparked privacy worries, with some fearing potential misuse

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, a key figure in Equatorial Guinea’s fight against financial corruption, has been thrust into the spotlight following the discovery of over 400 explicit videos allegedly filmed in his office.

Legit.ng reports that these videos reportedly show Engonga in compromising situations with multiple women, including high-profile individuals like his brother’s wife, his cousin, and even a relative of the country’s president.

Facts about Baltasar Engonga emerges Photo credit: Baltasar Engonga

Source: Facebook

How did Engonga's sexual escapades come to light?

The recordings, which came to light during a routine fraud investigation, have sparked public outrage and intense scrutiny, as reported by Vanguard.

An anonymous government official stated:

“This incident has raised serious questions about accountability within our government agencies. Such behavior undermines the mission and integrity of ANIF.”

Equatorial Guinea reignites conversations on ethics

Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President, Teodoro Nguema, publicly condemned the scandal, stating that the government will not tolerate inappropriate behavior in administrative offices.

Addressing the nation through a statement on X (formerly Twitter), he emphasized the importance of maintaining professional conduct.

“Given the abuse shown on social media in Equatorial Guinea in recent days, and remembering that ministries are solely for administrative work in support of the country’s development, sexual relations in offices are strictly prohibited,” Nguema asserted.

Who exactly is Baltasar Ebang Engonga?

Engonga is married with six children. He has held a prominent role in ANIF, a position that makes him a key player in ensuring financial transparency and regulatory control across Equatorial Guinea.

However, the allegations have cast a shadow over his career and raised questions about his future in the agency.

Equatorial Guinea: Engonga's sexual scandals spark new office rule

In response to the scandal, Nguema also announced plans to implement surveillance cameras across state offices to monitor compliance.

The move has stirred mixed reactions from the public, with some voicing concerns about privacy.

“This could easily become an invasion of privacy if not regulated properly,” said a human rights advocate.

Equatorial Guinea Govt arrests official with over 400 sex tapes

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, has been arrested for allegedly recording over 400 sex tapes involving the wives and sisters of notable figures in the country.

The shocking allegations emerged during a fraud investigation, which prompted ANIF officials to conduct an impromptu search of Engonga's home and office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng