Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs in Africa.

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea - Olayinka Jibunor, a mental health advocate, has said Baltasar Engonga, the sacked director of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), may have coerced some of the women he slept with.

Engonga, nicknamed Bello, was recently relieved of his position at ANIF after widely circulated sex videos involving him and numerous women surfaced online over the weekend.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, a top government official in Equatorial Guinea, is at the centre of a scandal that's causing shockwaves across Africa. Photo credit: @kabumba_justin

Source: Twitter

Engonga’s sex tapes were leaked when he was reportedly remanded in custody at Malabo’s infamous Black Beach prison over alleged embezzlement of public funds.

Reacting to the trending issue in a recent interview with Arise News, Jibunor explained that in an "authoritarian society" like Equatorial Guinea, a mindset of patriarchal dominance may be common.

She said:

“It is Equatorial Guinea which is an authoritarian society. The president (Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo) has been there for over 30 or 40 years. When you live in an authoritarian society, there is a certain mindset because such societies are very patriarchal and there is often a power imbalance.

“We have to be careful of the fact that there would be an underline (sic) power imbalance in this scenario. Yes, it looks like they consented on camera, but there could have been silent coercion. What if some of these women were his staff? What if he had some level of influence?”

Watch the interview below:

Pastor warns against watching Engonga's videos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Olawande, the lead pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) The Envoys, Lagos, warned Christians against searching for Engonga’s 400 leaked tapes.

The Lagos pastor said Christians who are searching the internet for the video, require " fasting, prayers, and intense word therapy for about seven days minimum".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng