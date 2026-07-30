Chelsea Women players picked their WAFCON 2026 favourites in a TikTok video that left Nigeria as the most popular choice

Lucy Bronze singled out Asisat Oshoala as the player she expects to top the goal charts at the tournament

Nigeria must beat Zambia in their second group game after Malawi handed the defending champions a shock opening defeat

Chelsea Women have thrown their weight behind the Super Falcons ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, despite their opening-day loss to Malawi.

Nigeria suffered a painful opening-day defeat to Malawi's Scorchers, with the Chawinga sisters playing key roles in securing a historic win for a nation appearing at their maiden WAFCON.

Chelsea Women players predict WAFCON 2026 winner. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade and Uchenna Kanu both found the net for Nigeria, but their efforts were not enough to salvage a result for the defending champions, as noted by NFF.

Chelsea Women backs Super Falcons

In a video posted on Chelsea Women's official TikTok page, players were asked to name the team they believed would win the tournament, with the majority of the club's players tipping Nigeria to lift the trophy despite their shock opening loss.

Nigeria came out as the most popular pick in the dressing room, with Malawi, South Africa, Morocco and Zambia also receiving mentions.

Defender Lucy Bronze went a step further, backing her former club teammate Asisat Oshoala to finish as the competition's top scorer.

The endorsement from one of England's top clubs arrives at a difficult moment for the Nigerian side. The defeat has placed the Super Falcons in a precarious position in the group stage and leaves them with little room for error in their remaining matches.

Nigeria face Zambia in must-win clash

Nigeria's next assignment is against Zambia, who sent a clear statement of intent by thrashing Egypt 6-0 in their opening fixture. The Copper Queens' commanding performance makes them a formidable obstacle for a Nigerian side still searching for their best form.

A win is essential for the Super Falcons not only to keep their semi-final hopes alive but also to stay on course for qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, which is tied to WAFCON performance.

With Chelsea Women's stars believing they have what it takes, the pressure is now on Ajibade and her teammates to deliver on the pitch.

Super Falcons set unwanted records

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Falcons conceded three goals for the first time at WAFCON, and it came in the 14th edition of the tournament.

The 10-time African champions also lost to a debutant for the first time at the tournament, having won 16 and drawn one of their past 17 games against first-timers.

Source: Legit.ng