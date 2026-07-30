Ireland's immigration authority has published the full list of documents required before a foreigner can apply for citizenship

Eligible foreigners must prove their identity, nationality, and legal residency in Ireland, with a certified birth certificate mandatory for all

Spouses and civil partners of Irish citizens face additional requirements, including a signed statutory declaration sworn before a legal official

Ireland's immigration authority has outlined the documents that foreign nationals must gather before they can submit an application for Irish citizenship by naturalisation.

According to the Irish Immigration Service, applicants are required to upload a certified copy of their birth certificate regardless of which category they are applying under. Beyond that, the specific documents requested vary depending on the type of application, which may include adult, minor, refugee, or spouse or civil partner of an Irish citizen.

Ireland lists documents foreigners need to become citizens. Photo credit: Catherine Connolly

Source: UGC

Documents required for Irish citizenship

For the majority of applicants, the Irish government requires the following:

A certified birth certificate confirming legal identity; A certified copy of the biometric page of a passport or travel document proving identity and nationality; Proof of residency for each year of the qualifying period; Identity documents meeting a 150-point verification threshold; An Irish Residence Permit card confirming lawful presence in the country; and A legal declaration confirming that the information submitted is accurate.

Affidavits, such as residency, passport, or birth affidavits, may only be submitted in exceptional circumstances where the original document genuinely cannot be obtained. Submitting an affidavit in place of a document that is available may result in the application being returned or delayed.

Extra requirements for spouses and civil partners

Foreign nationals applying through marriage or a civil partnership with an Irish citizen face additional conditions. To be eligible, the applicant must have lived in Ireland for at least three years following at least three years of marriage or civil partnership.

As part of this process, the Irish spouse or civil partner is required to sign a statutory declaration before a solicitor, commissioner for oaths, peace commissioner, or notary public. The declaration confirms that the marriage or civil partnership is genuine, that the couple remains together, and that both parties share the same home.

Refugees and applicants relying on Irish descent or association may also be required to provide additional supporting documents specific to those categories.

Ireland releases official guides for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ireland's Department of Justice released an official guide outlining the requirements foreigners must meet before submitting a citizenship application.

The guide covers seven key steps, including eligibility checks, document certification, residency proof, and fee payment.

Source: Legit.ng