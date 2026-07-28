Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined what foreigners must demonstrate before they are ready to apply for citizenship

The character test defines enduring moral qualities and examines whether an applicant is likely to uphold Australian laws

Several factors may be assessed during the process, including criminal convictions, court obligations, and past honesty in dealings with Australian authorities

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the conditions applicants must satisfy under the good character requirement for citizenship, setting out a clear framework for what the government examines before granting approval.

Any person aged 18 or over applying for Australian citizenship must meet this standard.

Australia lists things foreigners must meet before becoming citizens. Photo credit: Anthony Albanese

Source: UGC

According to the Department of Home Affairs, good character is defined as the "enduring moral qualities of a person," and assessors consider two central questions: whether the applicant is likely to uphold and obey Australian law and whether they are likely to honour the commitments made through the citizenship pledge.

Australia issues character test for foreigners

Beyond those two core considerations, the government may examine a range of additional factors during the review process.

These include any recorded criminal convictions, outstanding obligations to a court in Australia or overseas, and any known associations with people considered to be of concern. Assessors may also look into incidents of reported domestic violence involving the applicant.

Honesty plays a particularly significant role in the assessment. The government specifically flags whether an applicant has been truthful in all dealings with the Australian community, and this includes whether false or misleading information was submitted in connection with a visa or citizenship application at any point.

Why Australia test is required for citizenship

The test applies at the point of citizenship, not just when a visa is first granted, meaning someone who has lived in Australia for years could still be assessed against this standard before being naturalised.

The publication of these criteria serves as a practical guide for foreigners applying for Australian citizenship, particularly those who form part of a growing wave of migrants pursuing permanent residency and eventual citizenship in Australia as part of the broader Japa movement.

Citizenship: Australia's 4-year residence rule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng