The US offered eligible undocumented migrants $2,600 and free travel to self-deport voluntarily

Authorities said approved applicants would be temporarily spared ICE enforcement before departure

DHS explained that applications must be submitted through the CBP Home mobile app

The United States government has expanded details of a voluntary self-deportation programme that offers eligible undocumented immigrants financial assistance, free travel and temporary protection from immigration enforcement if they choose to leave the country on their own.

Under the initiative, eligible non-criminal immigrants living in the US illegally can use the CBP Home mobile application to notify authorities of their intention to depart voluntarily instead of waiting to be arrested and removed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE officers arrest a detainee at a U.S. immigration facility. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security said participants who qualify for the programme would receive a $2,600 exit bonus after their return is confirmed, free travel assistance where needed and forgiveness of certain civil fines linked to failure to leave the United States.

Who qualifies for the CBP Home programme?

According to the guidance, all non-criminal undocumented immigrants currently in the United States are eligible to use the CBP Home mobile application to begin the voluntary departure process.

Authorities said applicants who submit their intention to leave and successfully pass security vetting would be temporarily deprioritised for ICE detention and enforcement while waiting for their scheduled departure.

Benefits available to participants

The US government listed several incentives for eligible immigrants who voluntarily leave through the CBP Home app:

Receive a $2,600 exit bonus: Participants will receive a payment of $2,600 after authorities confirm they have arrived in their destination country. Get free travel home: The programme provides travel assistance, including arranging flights and helping eligible participants obtain travel documents. Those needing support are expected to depart within about 21 days after approval. Avoid ICE arrest before departure: Eligible applicants will be temporarily deprioritised for detention and removal while preparing to leave the United States. Have certain immigration fines waived: The government said civil penalties for failing to depart after a removal or voluntary departure order would be forgiven for eligible participants. Travel without detention: Participants can leave the United States as regular travellers without being arrested, detained or transported in restraints.

How to apply for self-deportation

The application process is completed through the CBP Home mobile app. Applicants are required to:

Download the CBP Home app on Android or iOS. Select a preferred language. Submit personal details, including name, nationality, date of birth, contact information and a recent selfie. Add eligible family members travelling together, if applicable. Review and submit the application.

The government said participants travelling by air or sea will have their departure automatically verified, while those leaving by land must confirm their exit through the application after crossing the US border.

Officials also warned that undocumented immigrants who do not use the voluntary programme remain subject to ICE enforcement, detention and formal deportation, which could carry longer term immigration consequences, including restrictions on future entry into the United States.

US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America

In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.

The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States

Source: Legit.ng