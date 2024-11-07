An X influencer has criticised the release of numerous tapes involving Baltasar Ebang Engonga's affairs with women

Baltasar is an embattled Equatorial Guinea financial crime boss who was found with over 300 tapes of his affairs with women, some of whose husbands are high-ranking

A man has shared why Baltasar should consider suing the Equatorial Guinea government, saying he didn't commit a criminal offence

A man, @Elkrosmediahub, on X, has offered moral support to the embattled Equatorial Guinea civil servant Baltasar Ebang Engonga.

Reacting to the leaked tapes, @Elkrosmediahub blasted the central African country's officials for releasing the clips.

He said Baltasar Engonga should consider suing the Equatorial Guinea government. Photo Credit: AnnaStills, Facebook/Engonga Baltasar

@Elkrosmediahub said the officials exposed Baltasar's consensual acts instead of admitting that they found nothing on the financial crime boss, who was being investigated for fraud.

He added that Baltasar could sue the government for revenge adult videos release. He tweeted:

"Stupid that investigation into a man’s finances was done, and instead of admitting they found nothing, they decided to expose his consensual sex tapes.

"I mean, judge him on morals, but there was literally no crime committed. He could even sue the authorities for revenge po.rn."

Responding to a netizen who differed, saying Baltasar used the office space for such activities, @Elkrosmediahub said:

"Lmao! Such offenses would only warrant a sack letter bruh. Not a criminal offense."

See his tweet below:

People debate Baltasar's leaked tapes scandal

@OsinachiNuel said:

"You’re right. But there’s an evidence of an offense like using office space for such activities. He should be punished for that and even sacked from his position, but leaking private tapes to the public crosses a serious line. That is condemnable."

@MikaelCBernard said:

"The truth is that they were after those sex tapes.

"He was using them as a tool of gathering intelligence against people in govt, and might have even used it to blackmail himself into more power.

"That wasn’t just sex to him, it was politicking. I’m pretty sure they knew about the tapes from the get go."

@Irunnia_ said:

"I thought this too. Like why leak his tapes if you didn’t find any actual crime and im sure they watched those tapes and knew it was consensual. Nobody was forced!"

@deepblueseas3 said:

"All they need to do is get one of those women at his workplace to say the sex wasn’t consensual and they felt they couldn’t say no because he was their boss and he could make life difficult for them, he will be in prison for a long time."

@DefiPrince88 said:

"He was clean bro and I think they were all after the tape in the first place but they never expected the shock to see the president daughter."

Man makes observations about Baltasar Engonga's tapes

