A popular Nigerian prophet, Ebuka Obi, has shared his perspective on the recent scandal surrounding Equatorial Guinea official, Baltasar Engonga.

Engonga's leaked tapes with multiple married women had been the topic of discussion on social media after they surfaced online.

Prophet Ebuka Obi speaks on Baltasar's videos

In a video posted by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, Prophet Obi suggested that Engonga's actions were not merely a case of infidelity, but rather a symptom of a deeper, more diabolical issue.

He claimed that many individuals in positions of power are often entrenched in secret societies, driving their actions.

Prophet Obi drew from personal experience, recounting a conversation with an alleged occult member who revealed the necessity of bedroom relations with numerous women monthly to maintain their power and survival.

This revelation led Obi to question whether Engonga's actions were truly voluntary.

In his words:

"People were sending me one man. They were sending me on WhatsApp. They said this man is trending everywhere. They said he slept with 400 women. Some people think it is ordinary. Most of these people in authority are sitting on so many things. Some of them are members of secret cult. You think he prefers to be sleeping with married women? I know an occult man that told me every month he must lie with 50 women. Any month he doesn't do it, he will die."

Reactions as Ebuka Obi speaks about Baltasar

Nigerians stormed the comments section on Instagram to react to the trending clip.

Kachicollins said:

"Nobody is sending you anything. You probably went to telegram to watch his videos."

Melomaniacxxn stated:

"No woman go recommend to her friends. All she will do is want it all to her self."

Fearless_jennyb said:

"Pure lie. Non of your member will have the guilt to send this video to you instead of you to say you saw it online u said they sent it to u."

Djjace_ stated:

"So u sef dey watch blue film."

Onyidamsy wrote:

"I guess the videos are evidence say he really dey update oo."

Gow_official_ig said:

"That crossing of hand way that man dey pose, you think say na just normal pose? Dey okay."

Mazisaintbruno said:

"Fake story teller."

Uweezy7 said:

"He has a point. The world is spiritual."

Verified_honcho said:

"Swr say ur priick no hard when u watch am?"

Olasun_kan said:

"Wetin you fing go occult men place, dis igbos ehn, den must find way to imposed demself inside everything."

Emeh_leeleeyan added:

"Ebuka want to spiritualise everything God4bid, And if you check well now he is sleeping with somebody's wife. Believe men of God at your own detriment."

Soji_soft added:

"You watch pornn Abi you no watch? No be everything be spiritual."

Destiny_of_igboland stated:

"Pls sir who is sending a man of God P0rn? Or are you now equally yoked with unbelievers."

Watch the video below:

