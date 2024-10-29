A Nigerian student in Canada has narrated his experience in the country six months after relocation

He shared his touching story and narrated how he raised his school fees and got scammed along the way

Many who came across the video congratulated the young man and shared their similar experience

A Nigerian man who is schooling in Canada has narrated his experience after staying there for six months.

The young man, who worked multiple jobs in Canada, also revealed that he was scammed for part of his school fees.

Young Nigerian student in Canada. Photo: @buga_nurse

Source: TikTok

He captured his stay in Canada in a 20-second video shared on his TikTok page (@buga_nurse).

Nigerian in Canada gets job after 4 months

The young man said he got a job after four months and another after a month.

He said:

“GOD SAID, GO AND PROSPER!. God really said He wants to be involved in my matter. Tell me how I got my first job in my 4th month here and within 1 month I got another one. Had to pick one from the two, What God cannot do, doesnt exist. In 6 months, I gathered a lot of experiences like I’ve been here for 5 years.”

Canadian-based Nigerian got scammed with his school fees

In the video caption, the young man who is schooling in Canada narrated how he raised and paid his school fees.

Along the line, he recounted that he was scammed for part of his school fees.

His words:

“Raised and paid my school fees within that few months against all odds, even got scammed part of my school fees (my family don’t know and thats I’ve not dropped the story time of why I went offline for a month), but God is good to me Cheers to 6 months. Many more to come.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian in Canada shares experience

@Wig Revamp Expert said:

"You're incredibly hardworking, well done."

@Tumi said:

"Another day to be so happy for a stranger."

@Ayoolami said:

"God's strength is available for you."

Source: Legit.ng