A Nigerian lady has announced her return to the United Kingdom after staying in Nigeria for over a year

More than 12 months ago, the lady announced her return to Nigeria, a move that was met with mixed feelings

Now back in the UK, she opened up about the real reason she returned to the West African country over a year ago

After living in Nigeria for more than a year, a lady, Vicky, has returned to the UK.

Vicky broke the news to her followers on TikTok and attached pictures to explain why she had travelled back.

Why she moved back to UK

Vicky acknowledged some reactions her decision to move back to Nigeria got and commented on them.

She stated that many who criticised her didn't know she had a reason for doing so. Vicky said she returned to Nigeria to take a break for her mental health.

"What most people didn't understand was I never closed the door, I just needed that mental break," Vicky wrote.

She admitted her journey has been filled with growth, lessons and change.

People commend her action

Adedolapo said:

"Welcome back, i remembered seeing your post oh wow time definitely flies . Wishing you a smooth transition back."

Dami.O Idowu said:

"Well done for prioritising your mental health. Sometimes we just need a break. All the best as you pivot the UK post break."

Abbie said:

"Welcome back my darling girl! This time will be different and fulfilling. Love you."

LifewithPam said:

"It always helps, if you need to go back pls go back. This same time last year I loved back to lagos and I was over it , mind was clouded and I could t think straight but guess who’s back now ? Me."

Theiamtheiam said:

"This ALWAYS happens but ppl have to experience it themselves. While naija is all fun and games, there is a mentality difference."

Blackkyboi_ said:

"👍👍👍👍👍Big up dear ,God’s grace will be available for u to keep u in all your ways in Jesus name Amen 🙏…….Be good my Vicky."

Miot said:

"Welcome home baby!! Cheers to endless possibilities and God's constant unfailing love! You’ve got this boo… cheers."

