A Nigerian woman could not hide her tears and frustration over the recent hike in the price of petrol

In a video, she lamented bitterly over her inability to transport herself and her son to school due to the high transportation cost

Social media users who came across the post joined the heartbroken lady to lament over the state of the country

A heartbreaking post captured the frustration of a Nigerian widow struggling to cope with the recent fuel price surge.

Recall, filling stations nationwide had raised the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol.

Nigerian woman cries over price of fuel Photo credit: @FG Trade, Alvaro gonzalez/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Twitter

This sudden hike followed reports that oil marketers were beginning to source petrol from Dangote refinery.

Widow laments over hike in fuel price

Overwhelmed by frustration and grief, she broke down in tears in a call with NigeriaInfoFM, lamenting her inability to afford transportation for herself and her son.

The sad post showed the widow's distressing situation, emphasising the human impact of the economic hardship in the nation.

"Even when fuel was at N980, as a widow I couldn’t afford the transportation for my son to get to school and now they're increasing it. What are we going to do? My son cannot even go to school," she lamented.

Reactions trail widow's plight

Nigerians sympathised with the widow's plight, joining her in lamenting the country's dire situation.

St Collins said:

"The deaf ears towards the tears and suffering of Nigerians by the Govt is so callous!"

Tomi said:

"Mr. Sherif this is Tomi from Canada please how can I send something to this woman?"

FitJoe44 said:

"There’s no need to feel sorry for Nigerians, we must learn the hard way. Nigerians were enjoying during GEJ and that’s why they had the strength to protest against fuel subsidy removal until it was reversed, now I guess people are too hungry not to even think about a protest."

Aluka added:

"People are really passing through the most difficult hardship in the history of this country. A friend messaged me on WhatsApp & ask me to assist him with money to buy drugs as they now pay them bi-weekly rather than daily. Thursday last week I saw RIP on his Facebook wall."

Watch the video below:

Man laments after spending N80k on fuel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man could not keep calm as he visited a filling station to fuel his car tank with N80,000.

The frustrated man lamented that despite spending such an amount, his Lexus car could not get a filled tank.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng