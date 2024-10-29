A Nigerian man studying abroad has only a few days to live in his apartment before he would be evicted

The student is identified as Kunle and he is studying for his masters degree but appears to have run out of money

He has received help from social media influencer, Zachery Dereniowski who is known for helping raise money for people in need

A Nigerian man who is almost stranded abroad has received financial help.

The man is about to be evicted from his apartment because he has been unable to pay the rent.

The man is unable to pay his house rent. Photo credit: TikTok/@mdmotivator.

Source: TikTok

According to a video posted on TikTok by Zachery Dereniowski, Kunle is a master's degree student abroad.

He was approached by Zachery who asked him to draw anything on a paper.

Zachery drew a house and noted that he needed somewhere to stay since he was about to be thrown out.

Zachery gave him $500 (N841,000) and also opened a GoFundMe account to help Kunle settle his bills.

Zachery said:

"Kunle is an international student from Nigeria with a dream of making his recently deceased father proud. Kunle is a Masters student, 4 days away from being evicted from his apartment and unable to receive any additional support, here on his own.

"Although Kunle is financially in a very tough spot, when given the chance to either receive the $500 for rent or give a laptop away to another deserving stranger, he still persisted on blessing a stranger — telling me that it is always better to give than receive.

"Let's all come together and show Kunle the power of the internet and bless him. 100% of the funds raised will go to Kunle’s school expenses and rent, to help him get on his feet. Be kind and love always."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man gets help

@mummyof2rugrats said:

"Jesus Lord!! I just burst into tears what a lovely thing. I LOVE to watch zach and his journey in spreading love and helping people."

@becky said:

"This makes my whole heart complete."

