It is that time of the year again when academic sessions are winding down in various universities in Nigeria.

Generally, undergraduates who are writing their final examinations participate in the popular sign-out day event.

The sign-out day indicates the end of an academic journey and a day where finalists officially sign out of the university.

On the sign-out day, graduating students wear white shirts, and their friends and well-wishers sign on them.

Sign-out day includes many fun activities, and viral news about sign-out days has shaken social media recently.

Legit.ng spotlights five of such stories in this article.

1. Lady receives ₦2.5 million on sign-out day

A Nigerian lady recently shared a viral TikTok video after receiving an incredible ₦2.5 million, along with other gifts.

Despite the rainy weather, her joy was unstoppable. The rain couldn't dampen her spirits as she celebrated this particular moment.

In the short clip, the lady, dressed in a white outfit adorned with signatures, danced excitedly as she received the gifts.

2. Small-sized lady rejects proposal on sign-out day.

In a video that blew up on social media, a small-sized lady was filmed rejecting the proposal of her tall boyfriend.

The scene attracted lots of onlookers as they also brought out their phones to film the proposal.

He knelt on one knee while holding a ring in a public place.

In a surprising twist, the lady rejected the proposal, and people started discussing what may have fuelled her decision.

3. Lady denied entry into school due to lash extension

A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, has cried out over banning certain students from entering the school.

She said she and her coursemates were denied entry into the school because they fixed lash extensions.

Netizens who came across the video were amused by what the lady said, as they gave funny comments.

4. Young man receives 50 litres of fuel as sign-out gift

On her boyfriend's sign-out day, a Nigerian lady surprised him with 50 litres of fuel, N200,000 cash, a cake, and footwear.

The heartwarming video generated buzz on social media.

Many people hailed the lady for her kind gesture, while others believed the guy must be a good person for his girlfriend to give him such a thoughtful gift.

5. Man cries as girlfriend of 5 years rejects his proposal

A young Nigerian man was filmed crying after his girlfriend publicly rejected his proposal on her sign-out day.

It is said that the man had been in a relationship with his girlfriend for five years before the public drama.

She held a money bouquet she received from her boyfriend but angrily dropped it after people tried to persuade her.

People who came across the video shared their opinions as the clip went viral on TikTok.

Orphan remembers late parents on sign-out day.

In a related story, a young Nigerian man remembered his late mother and father as he signed out from the university.

He shared a video of people signing on his shirt and stated that his parents were not alive to witness the day.

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the young man on his graduation and consoled him for his loss.

