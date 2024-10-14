Some graduating Nigerian students have paid tributes to one of their colleagues who died before they graduated

They shared a video where they showed off the signed shirt with the student's name, identified as IB China

Many who came across the video expressed sadness about the student's death and prayed against such

Some graduating students of a Nigerian higher institution mourned their late colleague during their sign-out day.

On their sign-out day, the students got a shirt and printed the name of their late colleague, IB China, on it.

Students get sign-out shirt for colleague who died before graduation. Photo: @diamblaq8

The students showed off the signed shirt in an emotional video shared by @diamblaq8 on TikTok.

They raised it and snapped with it.

The video was captioned:

“We sign without IB CHINA, i know you were present spiritually.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail touching tribute

Many who came across the video expressed sadness about the student's demise and prayed against death.

@N.VICTOR.U said:

"Rest in peace IB CHINA."

@K Santos said:

"IB CHINA is a student of AUCHI polytechnic, ND2 final student, who died in a car accident months ago."

@Xoxo_Joyce said:

"Omo see as I dey cry, rip IB CHINA."

@FIGO said:

"Humans cry for the dead and keep malice with the living, then envy the successful and avoid the broke.:

@chizzy said:

"We lost our course Rep in 100lv and I know and believe he's still with us till we graduate. RIP my able course Rep. In the Journey of Education may we not be brought home Dead. Amen."

@blessingjames5955 said:

"On the journey of education, may we never be brought home dead."

