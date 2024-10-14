Students Get Sign-out Shirt For Colleague Who Died Before Graduation, Pay Tribute in Touching Video
- Some graduating Nigerian students have paid tributes to one of their colleagues who died before they graduated
- They shared a video where they showed off the signed shirt with the student's name, identified as IB China
- Many who came across the video expressed sadness about the student's death and prayed against such
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Some graduating students of a Nigerian higher institution mourned their late colleague during their sign-out day.
On their sign-out day, the students got a shirt and printed the name of their late colleague, IB China, on it.
The students showed off the signed shirt in an emotional video shared by @diamblaq8 on TikTok.
They raised it and snapped with it.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The video was captioned:
“We sign without IB CHINA, i know you were present spiritually.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail touching tribute
Many who came across the video expressed sadness about the student's demise and prayed against death.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.
@N.VICTOR.U said:
"Rest in peace IB CHINA."
@K Santos said:
"IB CHINA is a student of AUCHI polytechnic, ND2 final student, who died in a car accident months ago."
@Xoxo_Joyce said:
"Omo see as I dey cry, rip IB CHINA."
@FIGO said:
"Humans cry for the dead and keep malice with the living, then envy the successful and avoid the broke.:
@chizzy said:
"We lost our course Rep in 100lv and I know and believe he's still with us till we graduate. RIP my able course Rep. In the Journey of Education may we not be brought home Dead. Amen."
@blessingjames5955 said:
"On the journey of education, may we never be brought home dead."
Read related stories on sign-out day
- Sign-out Day: Young Man Cries After His Girlfriend of Five Years Rejects His Proposal
- Nigerian Man Remembers Late Parents On Sign-out Day
- Single Mother Tells Emotional Story As She Graduates
Students make banner for late colleagues
Some graduating students pay their last respects to their late colleagues in a unique way during their sign-out.
A banner with the faces of the deceased students was made, and their colleagues took turns signing on it.
The video stirred various reactions as friends of the deceased revealed how much they missed them.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via Victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng