A young Nigerian man was left in tears after his girlfriend publicly rejected his proposal.

The proposal occurred on his girlfriend’s sign-out day, as she was wearing a sign-out shirt.

In a video shared by @funny2face on TikTok, the young man was in tears as his girlfriend turned her back on him.

She held a money bouquet but angrily dropped it after people tried to persuade her.

The lady left the scene while the guys around him were consoling the young man.

“His girlfriend rejected his proposal after relationship of five years. What would you do if you are the boy?”

Reactions trail rejected proposal on sign-out day

@His Girl said:

"The truth fact be say una nor know wetin d girl dey go through for the relationship make she dey quiet now you carry ring. i go run."

@mhizta_yung said:

"Me cry for a girl because he turn down my proposal ummm my fellow men una too Dey do oo."

@Winny J said:

"But my gender too do o she collect money e leave ring. Y dating dem when u don’t see future with them ? Ok if u find someone else pls let d other one go. No dey gv dem false hope."

@Joe wire said:

"Why not tell him yes and when you guys get home you can now tell him no you don’t mean it."

Man proposes to girlfriend on sign-out day

In a related story, a Nigerian man wowed many when he got down on one knee to propose to his small-sized girlfriend in her school.

The proposal was on the lady’s sign-out day, but in an interesting twist, she rejected his proposal.

A video which captured the moment went viral on TikTok, and many people reacted to the proposal.

