The Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service published a full list of requirements foreigners must satisfy before applying for permanent residency

Applicants must have held a valid Dutch residence permit for at least 5 consecutive years and maintained their main residence in the Netherlands throughout

Passing a civic integration exam at a minimum A2 level is among the conditions, though some applicants may qualify for an exemption

The Netherlands has outlined 10 conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can qualify for a permanent residence permit, with requirements ranging from language proficiency to financial eligibility and continuous lawful residence.

The Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND), the Dutch body responsible for processing residence applications, published the full list of requirements on its official website.

Netherlands lists 9 conditions for foreigners seeking permanent residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What the Netherlands Requires for Permanent Residency

1. At the foundation of the application is a general requirement that applies to all applicants: holding a valid passport and not being considered a threat to public order or national security.

2. Beyond that, foreigners must have held a valid Dutch residence permit for at least five uninterrupted years, with their main place of residence in the Netherlands for the entire duration of that period. However,there are some exceptions to that.

3. The IND notes that only years from the age of eight count towards this five-year threshold, and children cannot apply unless they are at least 13 years old and have held a valid permit since the age of eight.

4. Applicants must also have renewed their residence permit on time throughout that period and must have consistently met the conditions attached to it.

5. At the point of application, they are required to hold a valid permit tied to a non-temporary purpose of residence.

6. Honesty during the application process is specifically listed as a condition. The IND states that applicants must not have provided false information or withheld relevant details when applying for their current permit.

7. Meeting the income requirements is also mandatory.

8. Applicants must be registered in the Personal Records Database, known in Dutch as the Basisregistratie Personen or BRP, at the local town hall.

9. Passing the civic integration exam at a minimum of A2 level

Civic Integration Exam Required at A2 Level

One of the more notable requirements is passing the civic integration exam at a minimum of A2 level, which tests language ability and knowledge of Dutch society.

Applicants who qualify for an exemption from the exam may still proceed with their application without sitting it.

There is one group for whom the conditions are significantly more lenient. Individuals born in the Netherlands who are now 18 years old, or those who arrived before the age of three and have continuously lived in the country since, can only have their application rejected if the IND determines they pose a risk to public order or national security.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng