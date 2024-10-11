A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, has cried out over the banning of certain students from entering the school

She said she and her coursemates were denied entry into the school because they fixed lash extension

Many people who came across the video were amused by what the lady said, as they gave funny comments

A Nigerian student has cried out after being denied entry into school because she fixed eyelash extensions.

The lady in school for her sign-out day complained about the school’s strict rules.

In a video shared on TikTok by @kimbunmi, the lady said that the school revealed that it won’t allow students with lash extensions to enter its premises.

While speaking in Yoruba, the lady wondered how to remove the lash extension.

She captioned the video:

“My school with wahala.”

Reactions trail lady’s funny video

@Ifemide said:

"If na lash extension them go collect am but them no fit collect extension lashes."

@ejiwumioftiktok0 said:

"Shame Dey catch me for you. I Dey shame say I be student of FPA sef but I don graduate going back next year again but why u disgrace us like this."

@lillybeauty said:

"Try to be using extension lashes e dey add to beauty rather than using lash extension."

@Amy’s Beauty Empire said:

"All these children wey thier school no Dey map"

@Adeewamide001 said:

"You no know say our school no take ham before abi.....una con fix ham come....con dey shout.....nah today u just dey go school."

@Helen9850 said:

"Federal polytechnic Ado nah ur mate rules too much."

@Umamma said:

"Una no ask before ni"

Man remembers late parents on Sign-out day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man remembered his late mother and father when he signed out of university.

He shared a video of people signing on his shirt and stated that his parents were not alive to witness the day.

Many people who came across the video congratulated the young man and consoled him for his loss.

