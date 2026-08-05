Denmark launched an official government website that allows foreigners to search for high-paying job vacancies by experience and skill set

The platform lists roles from companies across Denmark, with applicants encouraged to submit their CVs directly to advertising employers

Not all jobs on the website offer visa sponsorship or work permits, though several listed vacancies do include this support

Denmark has launched an official government website designed to connect foreign workers with job opportunities in the country, giving skilled individuals outside Denmark a direct route to explore employment and potential relocation.

The platform, workindenmark.dk, allows users to search for vacancies based on their professional background. When a keyword or job title is entered, the website returns a list of matching openings from companies currently hiring across Denmark.

Denmark launches official job website for foreigners seeking work. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/picture alliance/Westend61

Source: Getty Images

What job seekers need to know

Applicants are encouraged to browse listings that align with their qualifications and submit their CVs directly to the companies advertising on the platform. The process is straightforward, placing the responsibility on the individual to match their experience to available roles and make direct contact with prospective employers.

One important distinction for international applicants is that visa sponsorship and work permit support are not guaranteed across all listings. A number of the roles featured on the website do offer these benefits, but many do not. Job seekers are advised to review each vacancy carefully before applying to confirm whether relocation support is part of the package.

Denmark's push to attract foreign talent

The website represents a structured effort by the Danish government to attract qualified workers from abroad. Rather than limiting access to formal recruitment agencies or embassy-based channels, the platform opens up the job market to anyone with the skills and initiative to apply.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering the japa route, a government-backed portal of this kind offers a credible and accessible starting point. Fields such as healthcare, engineering, information technology, and trades are among the sectors where Denmark has historically faced skilled labour shortages, making the timing of such a platform particularly relevant.

The website (https://www.workindenmark.dk/) is publicly accessible at workindenmark.dk, and no registration is required to begin searching for available positions.

UK launches official job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government launched an official job website where foreigners can search and apply for available jobs.

The report also explained that the platform helps applicants determine whether they need a visa before they can legally work in the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng