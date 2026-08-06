A viral video showing Senator Nwebonyi and an expatriate contractor raising alarm over a failed bridge section in Ebonyi State triggered the statement

AEISCID alleged that contracts worth hundreds of millions of naira are being awarded to unknown companies in single bidding processes with no verifiable addresses

The group cited a report linking a N6.2 billion classroom contract to the governor's wife and warned that the Ebonyi Fiscal Responsibility Act must be enforced

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ebonyi State - A civil society group, the Association for Equity, Integrity, Social Change, and Inclusive Development (AEISCID), has called for the possible impeachment of Ebonyi State Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru over what it described as a pattern of failed projects, opaque contract awards, and a lack of accountability to citizens.

The AEISCID President Worldwide Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu stated this while reacting to a viral video showing the Senate's Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, inspecting a two-span bridge connecting Odomoke and Ekelibe in the Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

"Bridge disaster uncovered: AEISCID demands action over Nwifuru’s project failures". Photo credit: Francis Nwifuru

Source: Facebook

In the video, Nwebonyi and an expatriate contractor drew attention to a visibly failed section of the bridge, which is being built by the State's Ministry of Infrastructure and Concession.

Commissioner's response dismissed

The state's Commissioner for Infrastructure and Concession, Engr. Abara, offered a defence that AEISCID found unconvincing. Abara suggested the defective section was a temporary measure put in place to receive materials for the final overlay.

The group dismissed this explanation, saying the defects were visible enough to be apparent even to non-engineers.

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

AEISCID also questioned why poor concrete quality work appears across multiple sites in the state and why the government has failed to respond to citizens' concerns or blacklist contractors who deliver substandard work.

Contract award allegations

Beyond the bridge controversy, the group raised broader concerns about how projects in Ebonyi State are being procured.

It alleged that the majority of contracts running into hundreds of millions and billions of naira are awarded through single bidding to largely unknown and newly registered companies, many of which have no traceable addresses.

The group specifically referenced a published report alleging that a contract worth over N6.2 billion for the construction of model classroom blocks across the state was awarded to a company with links to the governor's wife.

AEISCID noted that no denial or refutation of that report has been issued as of the time of its statement.

The group also pointed to the ongoing Vanco flyover tunnel project, which it said has been under construction for nearly three years with no completion in sight, as further evidence of poor project delivery under Nwifuru.

AEISCID raises red flags on Nwifuru's contract awards. Photo credit: Francis Nwifuru

Source: Facebook

Call to act on fiscal responsibility law

AEISCID invoked the Ebonyi State Fiscal Responsibility Act No. 3 of 2008, arguing that it is a binding law and must be applied against any contractor found to have delivered substandard work.

The group urged the state House of Assembly to activate the relevant provisions of the law and noted that an impeachment process remains a legitimate constitutional option if the governor has breached the law.

Ebonyi governor moves to regulate house rents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Ebonyi State Executive Council, led by Governor Nwifuru, approved two executive bills targeting housing costs and infrastructure theft.

One bill proposes capping house agency fees at two per cent of total rental value to protect residents from arbitrary charges.

Both bills have been sent to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly for debate and possible passage into law.

Source: Legit.ng