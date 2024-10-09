A Nigerian lady surprised her boyfriend with 50 litres of fuel and N200,000 cash on his sign-out day

The lady also brought him other gifts, like shoes, to the admiration of other students around them

Those who came across the video hailed the lady and congratulated both of them on their sign-out day

A Nigerian lady surprised her boyfriend with the expensive gifts she bought him on his sign-out day.

The gifts she gave him included a 50-litre gallon full of fuel and N200,000 cash.

Man gets 50 litres of fuel and N200k cash on sign-out day. Photo: @smilyns_surprise

She also gave him leather shoes, a cake, and a greeting card to celebrate him.

The moment he received the gift was captured in a video shared by @smilyns_surprise on TikTok.

The video was captioned:

“As men dey, women sef dey.”

Watch the video below:

Reaction as man receives sign-out gifts

Reactions have trailed the gift the young man received on his sign-out day.

@Scentbydemi’s said:

"Sisterhood is not proud of u at all."

@Yall’Call_Mide said:

"Na man wey deposit go withdraw."

@Ammydebby said:

"Him go still carry the fuel go carry another woman fear man."

@Pweety báhmhî said:

"If yu love man more than how he love you you we suffer."

@Badboy_milly said:

"You people just shouting na man wey drop money go collect..so na him give her money to come surprise him? So your man no Dey give you money at all? You no fit surprise your man according the his limit."

@scentbymeddy said:

"Na men wey Dey carry us with car come put Ac we go buy fuel for."

@22 said:

"So true love dey my school."

