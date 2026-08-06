Davido publicly appealed to Governor Hope Uzodimma over concerns surrounding the Osun governorship election

The singer referenced his wife Chioma's roots in Imo State while making the emotional appeal

He urged political leaders to allow Osun residents decide their future peacefully at the ballot box

Afrobeats superstar Davido has sent a direct message to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma ahead of the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

The singer made the appeal during a press conference in Osogbo on Wednesday, where he addressed issues relating to security and the conduct of the forthcoming election.

Davido's remarks have attracted attention due to his close ties to Osun State through Governor Ademola Adeleke, his uncle.

Davido appeals to Governor Hope Uzodimma over concerns surrounding the Osun governorship election. Photos: Davido/Hope Uzodinma.

Source: Instagram

Davido addresses Uzodimma

Speaking before journalists and supporters, the singer said he had come across reports suggesting there could be attempts to influence the outcome of the election.

Although he admitted that he could not independently verify the claims, Davido appealed to Uzodimma to use his influence in support of peace and democracy.

“And to our daddy from Imo State, I say this with respect, sir,” he began.

The music star stressed that Osun people should be allowed to choose their preferred candidate without intimidation or interference.

Why Chioma entered the conversation

In a moment that caught the attention of many, Davido referenced his wife, Chioma, while explaining why the appeal was personal to him.

According to him, his connection to Imo State goes beyond politics because his wife hails from the state.

“We have mutual connections, and I have a deep connection to Imo State. My wife, Chioma, is from the state, which makes this appeal more sincere,” he said.

“Let Osun remain peaceful”

Davido repeatedly called for calm, urging all stakeholders to prioritise peace over political interests.

“Please, let Osun remain peaceful,” he said several times during the briefing.

Watch the X video of Davido appealing to Governor Hope Uzodinma here:

Reactions trail Davido's appeal to Governor Hope Uzodinma

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@QingZuko stated:

"Davido only remember say Chioma from Imo when uncle seat dey shake. All these years Imo issues dey, silence. Selective family love sharp. Musician wey dey advise governor, focus on your next album first."

@cheriff4life wrote:

"We are still begging govt to allow people chose their candidate.. this is the least we should be begging for. So far the means of electing people to offices are not credible, that mean we wont stop having all this demonic leaders everywhere"

Davido references his wife Chioma's roots in Imo State while making the emotional appeal. Photo: Davido.

Source: Twitter

Davido speaks on bond with his PA, Lati

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido opened up about the deep bond he shares with his longtime personal assistant, Lateef Abiola, popularly known as Lati.

The Afrobeats star revealed that Lati, once a staff member under his late mother, Veronica Adeleke, became a pivotal figure in his journey, sneaking him out at night to recording studios when his father was asleep.

Source: Legit.ng