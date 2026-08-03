Spain's government has outlined the exact documents non-nationals must submit when applying for permanent residency in the country

Applicants are required to appear in person at a Non-nationals Office or police station in the province where they reside

Family members of EU citizens living in Spain may also qualify for permanent residency under specific conditions

Spain has published the full list of requirements for non-nationals seeking permanent residency, providing a clear picture of what applicants must bring and where they need to go.

According to Spain's official government guidance, anyone wishing to apply for permanent residency must submit their application in person at the Non-nationals Office in the province where they live.

Spain lists documents required for foreigners seeking permanent residency. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Where no such office is available, the nearest relevant police station serves as an alternative.

Spain: Documents Required for PR Application

Applicants must bring both the original and a copy of several documents at the time of submission. These include:

1. Valid passport or national identity document.

For those whose travel documents have already expired, a copy of the expired document alongside proof that a renewal has been requested will be accepted.

2. Payment evidence

Beyond identification, applicants must also provide documentary evidence confirming payment of the administrative fees associated with issuing the residency certificate.

3. Proof of residence

A third requirement applies in certain cases: proof of the specific circumstances under which the right to permanent residency was obtained.

This requirement is waived for those who qualify simply by having lived legally and continuously in Spain for a required number of years.

Municipal Registration and Family Members

Before submitting an application, residents must ensure they are registered with their local municipal council. This registration, known as the "padrón," is a prerequisite for the process and must be completed in advance regardless of the applicant's nationality.

Spain's rules also extend permanent residency rights to family members of EU citizens already residing in the country. Once an EU citizen acquires permanent residency, their family members living with them in Spain are entitled to the same status.

The rules also cover situations where an EU citizen passes away before securing permanent residency. In such cases, the surviving family members who were living with the deceased in Spain may still qualify, provided at least one of three conditions is met: the EU citizen had resided continuously in Spain for a minimum of two years at the time of death; the death was the result of a workplace accident or occupational illness; or the surviving spouse had previously held Spanish nationality and lost it upon marrying the EU citizen who has since died.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng