A Nigerian man wowed many as he went on one knee to propose to his small-sized girlfriend in her school

The proposal was on the lady’s sign-out day, as she was seen wearing a white shirt with different signatures on it

A video which captured the moment went viral on TikTok, and many people reacted to the proposal

A Nigerian man proposed to his small-sized girlfriend on her sign-out day at the university.

The lady, a student of Imo State University, was visibly shocked by the proposal.

Man proposes to his small-sized girlfriend on her sign-out day. Photo: @officialpwesh1

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok by @officialpwesh1, the man proposed with a gift in one hand and a ring in the other.

The scene attracted lots of onlookers as they also brought out their phones to film the proposal

The small-sized lady kept pacing in the video as she stared in surprise.

She then shook her head and hands to show that she did not accept the man’s gift or proposal

The video was captioned:

"Everybody just dey find love."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man proposes to girlfriend

Many reactions trailed the video, which has since gone viral.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments

@Bukola said:

"Wait ooo she rejected a tall man. Miracle no Dey tire Jesus."

@Yvng_Nuel said:

"She Dey para oo"

@Center_of_attraction said:

"I think she’s short-tempered."

C said:

"She dey fear make them nor use her do ritual

@Di Di said:

"I just dey laugh. you say no keh?? Na like her kind she dey find."

@Senavah Bockarie said:

"Nothing is wrong with her. She is beautiful and she can have choice because she is also a human it not because of condition."

Read related stories on proposals

Man proposes to girlfriend on graduation day

In a related story, a video of a man proposing marriage to his girlfriend trended on social media.

The man made this lovely gesture on the day the young lady was graduating from the university.

Many people who reacted to the video showered praises on the man over his adorable act

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng