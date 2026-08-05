Nons Miraj has reacted after a video of her exchanging contact details with a white guest at Peller's wedding surfaced online

The influencer responded with a humorous remark that quickly caught the attention of fans

Social media users have continued discussing the viral moment, with many sharing funny takes on the interaction

Nigerian influencer and content creator Nons Miraj has finally addressed the viral video that showed her exchanging contact details with one of the white guests at TikTok star Peller's wedding.

The clip, which has been circulating across social media platforms, captured the moment Nons Miraj engaged in a conversation with the foreign guest before the pair appeared to exchange phone numbers.

Nons Miraj reacts after a video of her exchanging contact details with a white guest at Peller's wedding. Photos: Nons Miraj.

Source: Instagram

As the video gained traction online, many social media users began sharing humorous comments and theories about what may have transpired between the duo.

Nons Miraj reacts

Rather than ignore the growing conversation, the content creator decided to respond in her usual lighthearted style.

Reacting to the viral clip, Nons Miraj jokingly dismissed the attention surrounding the moment.

“Na number I collect, I no k!ll person,” she said.

Viral moment from Peller's wedding

Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding ceremony was filled with memorable moments that dominated social media timelines.

However, among the numerous clips from the glamorous event, the video involving Nons Miraj and the foreign guest stood out and attracted significant attention.

Watch TikTok's video of Nons Miraj's reaction to the allegation here:

Reactions trail Non Miraj's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@firstambition1 stated

"Na ashawo all dis girls they take maintain their lifestyle. Guy wey go marry dis type must be ashawo man too. Anywhere money they that’s where you will find them."

@layomiade_LA noted:

"They’re both content creators, so getting his number shouldn’t be a big deal—Nons Miraj could invite him to her Hunt game show or feature him in other content. Business-wise, it’s not a bad idea."

@ChiefPappy007 shared:

"Of course na, is she married? No is she in a relationship? No. So why the headache that she exchanged her contact?"

Nons Miraj jokingly dismissed the attention surrounding the moment. Photo: Nons Miraj.

Source: Instagram

Ashmushy and Nons Miraj celebrate their friendship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashmusy and Nons Miraj celebrated the growth of their friendship after many years of hustling together.

The social media influencers posted a video compilation showing them from when they were still struggling in the industry.

A video captured Ashmusy and Nons Miraj from the time they were young girls who used to trek the streets together before they upgraded to hopping public ‘danfo’ buses and using taxis.

Source: Legit.ng