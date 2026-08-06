Iceland's government has outlined the specific requirements that give foreign nationals the right to participate in its elections

The conditions centre on how long a foreigner has lived in the country and how old they are by the time voting day arrives

Iceland is among a small number of countries in the world that extend voting rights to non-citizens under certain criteria

Iceland has revealed that foreign nationals living in the country can qualify to vote in its elections, provided they meet two straightforward conditions set out by the government.

According to information published by the Icelandic government, non-citizens become eligible to cast a ballot for two main conditions.

The Icelandic government lists conditions for foreigners to vote in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Conditions for foreigners to vote in Iceland

The Iceland government stated that the two conditions are:

If the foreigners have been domiciled in Iceland for three consecutive years prior to election day If they have reached the age of 18 on election day

Both conditions must be satisfied at the same time. A foreigner who has lived in Iceland for the required three years but has not yet reached the legal voting age would still be ineligible, and the same applies in reverse.

The domicile requirement specifically refers to continuous residence, meaning the three years must be unbroken in the period leading up to the election.

The policy positions Iceland among a relatively small group of countries worldwide that formally extend voting rights to non-citizens at the national or local level, recognising long-term residents as stakeholders in the country's democratic processes regardless of their citizenship status.

Iceland's population is relatively small, approximately 402,329 to 403,500 people in 2026, according to Worldometer, making policies like this increasingly relevant to a wider cross-section of residents who call the Nordic nation home.

Iceland shares prohibited foodstuffs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) released updated regulations on what travellers can bring into the country.

Travellers from non-EU/EEA countries, including Nigeria, face an absolute ban on certain foodstuffs.

Source: Legit.ng