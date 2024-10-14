A Nigerian lady based in France has lamented over the amount of workload she was given in a day

The lady revealed that she was given 20 rooms to tidy up for a day, adding that she planned to get her daughter from school on time

A France-based Nigerian lady has cried out over the job assigned to her.

She mentioned that 20 rooms had been given to her to clean at a hotel.

In the video shared by @lastborn_sonia on TikTok, the lady, a hotel housekeeper, she detailed her day assignment.

She showed a paper sheet, revealing that she had 20 rooms to clean.

The lady added that she had planned to pick her daughter up from school on time, only to be faced with such a task.

She said:

“It’s well.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s work experience

Many people who came across the video encouraged the lady, while others shared their experiences with similar jobs.

@Happiness said:

"20 room is too much 8hours is 14 room my sister change hotel."

@Presi Love Precious noted:

"this is too much."

@desmondtheophilus7 said:

"in this type of job they will like to give you life contracts because they knew that the job is not easy work and die."

@Pretty Ebony said:

"it's well with you my darling"

@osazee blessing said:

"na this work me self dey do but with ditta ni good pass to dey work direct with hotel one hour for one room 8hours for 8room😊 the lord is your strength is nor easy sha."

