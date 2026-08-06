Peter Okoye dropped a bombshell Part 7 video on August 6, 2026, accusing his brothers of siphoning funds from shared P-Square accounts

He presented what he described as EFCC-investigated bank statements showing vastly unequal distributions from Northside Entertainment accounts

Mr P also alleged that Jude signed Cynthia Morgan in 2013 using an unregistered company, adding a fresh legal dimension to the feud

Peter Okoye, known professionally as Mr P, has escalated his public dispute with his brothers by releasing a seventh instalment of his ongoing video series, in which he levelled serious financial allegations against Jude and Paul Okoye.

The video, posted on Instagram on August 6, 2026, saw Peter claim that bank statements investigated by the EFCC revealed deeply skewed money distributions from Northside Entertainment accounts.

Peter Okoye releases part 7 clip amid fallout with brothers Jude and Paul. Credit: psquare/judeenges

Source: Instagram

According to Peter, figures shared at a meeting on June 6, 2024, showed that across EcoBank, Zenith Bank, and FCMB accounts, Jude consistently received the largest sums while Peter received the least.

Peter's Financial Claims Against His Brothers

Peter cited one FCMB dollar account where Jude allegedly received approximately $211,000, Paul received around $78,650, and Peter received just $41,800.

He made similar claims about EcoBank, alleging the account held over $1.7 million in total, with Jude receiving more than $1.1 million, Paul receiving $473,000, and Peter receiving $268,000. He argued the trio had always agreed to split everything three ways equally.

Peter also raised questions about a separate Northside Music account, which he claimed was used to receive income that neither he nor Paul were aware of.

He alleged that when Jude was asked to account for inflows on that account during the EFCC process, Jude told investigators the funds belonged to his artists, not P-Square. Peter said that led him to contact Cynthia Morgan, telling her he believed her missing money might be traced there.

Cynthia Morgan Signing and the Unregistered Company Claim

Peter also took issue with an October 2013 contract Jude signed with Cynthia Morgan, presenting what he described as a legal document bearing the Northside Music Inc name. He argued that since Northside Music was only formally registered in 2015, the contract was signed under an unregistered entity, with Northside Entertainment's letterhead used on the cover page.

Uproar trail Peter Okoye's latest allegations against brothers Jude and Paul. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter also addressed remarks Jude made in a separate interview clip he played within the video, in which Jude stated he was only running Northside Entertainment together with P-Square at the time. Peter used that statement to argue that Jude was a student with no registered company and no employees when the partnership began.

Legit.ng also reported that Jude Okoye's former lawyer condemned Peter's public drama, arguing that the case was still in court.

Watch Part 7 Peter Okoye's video that sparked the reactions:

How netizens reacted

Here are some of the reactions from social media:

@debonair_boborano said:

"Jude should start rehearsing. He must dance 💃 for us in the market square. Water by Tyla. Even the wife should dance too."

@korexkateebz wrote:

"Money Dey this music oo!! Ha!!! Make I go buy 🎤 first"

@iamyuceeet reacted:

"Fake new accounts created everywhere to defend evil, sorry Mr P"

@_kelechi_ commented:

"Nigeria bankers are part of the problem"

@mayowaakinleye shared:

"I think the sharing formula changed because u agreed not to have anything to do with them again"

Police officer supports Peter Okoye

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback photo put FCT Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh in the middle of a heated family feud, and Nigerians are not letting it slide.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Adeh took to Facebook to share a decade-old photo of herself with singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, taken at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja back in 2016.

She also included the hashtag 'IbelievePeter.'

Source: Legit.ng