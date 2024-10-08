“RIP Mum and Dad”: Nigerian Man Remembers Late Parents On Sign-out Day, Touching Video Trends
- A young Nigerian man remembered his late mother and father as he signs out from the university
- He shared a video of people signing on his shirt as he stated that his parents were not alive to witness the day
- Many people who came across the video congratulated the young man and consoled him for his loss
A young Nigerian man is emotional as he signs out from the university.
He remembered his late parents on his sign-out day and expressed sadness over their demise.
He shared a video of people signing on his shirt and stated that his parents were not alive to witness the day.
The emotional video was shared on TikTok by @petertoshnation0147.
He also stated that he’d continue being an innocent and sweet boy for his parents.
The man said:
“#Rip mom and Dad. Imma continue being that same innocent and sweet boy.”
Watch the video below:
Many react to emotional video
@okeeceejnr said:
"Take heart nwanne. Same thing with me last year. They didn't live to see that."
@pinkypreshsaid:
"Don’t need to worry cos they all proud of you in heaven."
@Jenny love said:
"Why I Dey cry. congratulations bro."
@user1044403187834 said:
"Congratulations dear may dear soul rest in peace."
@mummy’s heartbeat said:
"Congratulation just be strong."
@Ruth J said:
"So painful."
@DannyB said:
"Take heart my man, be strong."
@ngoziflorence450 said:
"So sorry,l believe the are proud of you anywhere the are now. CONGRATULATIONS."
Nelson said:
"You're a Strong Man, God is your strength."
