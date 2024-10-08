A young Nigerian man remembered his late mother and father as he signs out from the university

He shared a video of people signing on his shirt as he stated that his parents were not alive to witness the day

Many people who came across the video congratulated the young man and consoled him for his loss

A young Nigerian man is emotional as he signs out from the university.

He remembered his late parents on his sign-out day and expressed sadness over their demise.

Young Nigerian man signs out of university. Photo: @petertoshnation0147

Source: TikTok

He shared a video of people signing on his shirt and stated that his parents were not alive to witness the day.

The emotional video was shared on TikTok by @petertoshnation0147.

He also stated that he’d continue being an innocent and sweet boy for his parents.

The man said:

“#Rip mom and Dad. Imma continue being that same innocent and sweet boy.”

Watch the video below:

Many react to emotional video

@okeeceejnr said:

"Take heart nwanne. Same thing with me last year. They didn't live to see that."

@pinkypreshsaid:

"Don’t need to worry cos they all proud of you in heaven."

@Jenny love said:

"Why I Dey cry. congratulations bro."

@user1044403187834 said:

"Congratulations dear may dear soul rest in peace."

@mummy’s heartbeat said:

"Congratulation just be strong."

@Ruth J said:

"So painful."

@DannyB said:

"Take heart my man, be strong."

@ngoziflorence450 said:

"So sorry,l believe the are proud of you anywhere the are now. CONGRATULATIONS."

Nelson said:

"You're a Strong Man, God is your strength."

Read related stories on graduation

Man proposes to small-sized girlfriend on sign-out day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man wowed many as he went on one knee to propose to his small-sized girlfriend in her school.

The proposal took a drastic turn when the lady rejected him in a very unexpected way.

A video which captured the moment went viral on TikTok, and many people reacted to the proposal.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng