“RIP Mum and Dad”: Nigerian Man Remembers Late Parents On Sign-out Day, Touching Video Trends
People

“RIP Mum and Dad”: Nigerian Man Remembers Late Parents On Sign-out Day, Touching Video Trends

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A young Nigerian man remembered his late mother and father as he signs out from the university
  • He shared a video of people signing on his shirt as he stated that his parents were not alive to witness the day
  • Many people who came across the video congratulated the young man and consoled him for his loss

A young Nigerian man is emotional as he signs out from the university.

He remembered his late parents on his sign-out day and expressed sadness over their demise.

Nigerian man signs out of university
Young Nigerian man signs out of university. Photo: @petertoshnation0147
Source: TikTok

He shared a video of people signing on his shirt and stated that his parents were not alive to witness the day.

The emotional video was shared on TikTok by @petertoshnation0147.

He also stated that he’d continue being an innocent and sweet boy for his parents.

The man said:

“#Rip mom and Dad. Imma continue being that same innocent and sweet boy.”

Watch the video below:

Many react to emotional video

@okeeceejnr said:

"Take heart nwanne. Same thing with me last year. They didn't live to see that."

@pinkypreshsaid:

"Don’t need to worry cos they all proud of you in heaven."

@Jenny love said:

"Why I Dey cry. congratulations bro."

@user1044403187834 said:

"Congratulations dear may dear soul rest in peace."

@mummy’s heartbeat said:

"Congratulation just be strong."

@Ruth J said:

"So painful."

@DannyB said:

"Take heart my man, be strong."

@ngoziflorence450 said:

"So sorry,l believe the are proud of you anywhere the are now. CONGRATULATIONS."

Nelson said:

"You're a Strong Man, God is your strength."

Man proposes to small-sized girlfriend on sign-out day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man wowed many as he went on one knee to propose to his small-sized girlfriend in her school.

The proposal took a drastic turn when the lady rejected him in a very unexpected way.

A video which captured the moment went viral on TikTok, and many people reacted to the proposal.

