Nigerian celebrated actress Ini Edo addressed viral rumpus about her getting hitched soon.

In a recent interview, the screen diva spoke openly about relationships, and what she thinks about marriage

Legit.ng recalls that Ini was previously married to Nigerian-American businessman Philip Ehiagwina in 2008

Nigerian actress Iniobong Edo has reacted to the rumours about her getting married soon.

In September, Ini ignited excitement and speculations online by sharing what appeared to be a wedding announcement.

Ini Edo shared thoughts on marriage.

Source: Instagram

Many people assumed she was engaged and preparing for her wedding because she was dressed in a traditional Efik bridal gown in the photo. Her caption, which discussed love and advised her fans not to give up hope in finding happiness, fuelled the idea.

In a recent interview with Premium Times, Ini said that marriage is no longer a priority in her prayers or expectations.

However, she noted that the the public stunt was a promotion for her upcoming four-part series, 'My Fairytale Wedding,'

When asked if she was looking forward to a true fairytale wedding in the future, the actress stated:

"I'm not crazy about marriage; I'm crazy about having a solid relationship. I'm not hoping, and it's not any of my prayer points."

Also, Legit.ng reported that the infamous Instagram blog Gistlovers claimed that Ini Edo, popular hair vendor Wanneka, and others were once involved in romantic relationships with Godswill Akpabio.

In the midst of the social media frenzy, Ini Edo, who remained unconcerned about the rumours, took to Instagram to share some adorable images of herself.

The movie diva went on to reveal that she was on vacation in Mexico as she shared more firestorm pictures from her recent beach outing on her Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng