A pregnant lady has shown a video of herself in class while she was eating eggs in the classroom

A part of the video showed when her coursemate touched her on her protruding stomach as she sat on a bench

Many people who came across the video chided the classmate who touched her stomach, while others shared their experience

A pregnant Nigerian lady has shared a video of herself in class.

She was eating an egg in the video as a coursemate came to touch her belly.

Pregnant Nigerian student eats egg in class. Photo: @amarachi4371

Source: TikTok

The video was shared on TikTok by @amarachi4371.

In the video, the lady also talked to her classmates as many of them came to greet her.

She said:

“What I pass through in class every day with my pregnancy.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail pregnant lady's video

@Gracious said:

"Safe delivery, please oo make them no dey touch the belle abeg, we want to see our baby alive."

@Efya Pokuaa said:

"Ha you cannot touch my pregnant belly o,it’s a no no"

@Sophie said:

"I pass through this too… do they also tell you to give birth to twin so they’ll come and carry one or you cheated nature?"

@Classynana said:

"My whole pregnancy my course mates don’t know I am always on bubu or oversized polo with nose mask 😷 and face cap until during exams cos I need to be in front line so I can enter and go home early."

@precious said:

"You will enjoy pregnancy as a student, ur coursemates will just be pampering you."

@Beauty Bee 531 said:

"U look so cute even with pregnancy. Safe delivery dear."

