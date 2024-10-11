A beautiful lady has shared a hilarious video showing the moment a random man danced for her in traffic

In the video, she was seen sitting and smiling inside her car while watching the young man showcase his moves

Social media users who watched the video did not hesitate to applaud her free-spirited nature displayed in the video

A funny incident unfolded on a busy day in traffic as a random man went the extra mile to put a smile on a lady's face.

The lucky lady found herself getting entertained by an impromptu dance performance from a stranger.

Man dances for lady in traffic Photo credit: @thehonourablesteph/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady dubs street dancer her boyfriend

The captivating moment was captured on camera and shared on TikTok by @thehonourablesteph, who also showed her carefree spirit and appreciation for the man's gesture.

Seated comfortably in her car, she couldn't help but beam with excitement as the enthusiastic dancer showed off his impressive moves.

As his energy increased, the lady soon found herself grooving along from the comfort of her vehicle.

The pair's brief yet heartwarming encounter brought smiles to the faces of all who witnessed it, both at the scene and online.

In a gesture of gratitude, the lady rewarded her dance partner with a monetary token of appreciation, acknowledging the joy he brought to her day.

"I found a boyfriend in traffic," she captioned the video.

Reactions as man dances for lady

TikTok users praised her openness and willingness to engage with the stranger, commending her for being free-spirited.

@Churches Breezy Jn said:

"All this on TikTok and u said I should pay for DSTV."

@atlantayoungboy reacted:

"Who noticed TV is now useless in our house because of TikTok."

@Meed_Knight.44 said:

"Them suppose investigate this man source of happiness."

@kofibruce00 said:

@precious said:

"With the way my character be I fit come down go join am."

@Treasure reacted:

"Nothing dey different between Ghana and lagos people."

@Lexis-Jay said:

"This is why I love 9ja, even with this hard period, we go still fine happy sha."

@Henry Eze said:

"That kind joy when your babe is already on her way coming to spend the weekend with you."

@Ridwanullahiakbar(iyonuolorun) said:

"Naija. We sha go find ways to be happy even though our government want us to be sad."

@Axel said:

"Na why I sell plot of land my papa willed to me to buy data be this."

@Sarah Duncan said:

"His energy despite his situation, we always happy no matter the situation jst dat our govt re not being fair us."

@Don Tex money said:

"Trust me almost a year now I have not subscribed my dstv because of tiktok thank you tiktok."

@Johnny Cage added:

"You’re a nice person lady. It’s your humbleness I loved in the whole video."

Watch the video below:

Man dances for tall wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man won the hearts of many online users with a romantic dance performance for his stunning wife

In an adorable video, he stood beside the woman and left her blushing hard as he energetically showcased his dance skills.

Source: Legit.ng