A Nigerian mother did not fail to make her beautiful daughter's sign-out from school a remarkable one

In a heartwarming video, she arrived at her school with fine wrappers and created a beautiful scene

Social media users who came across the lovely video stormed the comments section to congratulate the graduate

A proud Nigerian mother made her daughter's final day of school a memorable one, capturing the hearts of social media users.

The emotional celebration confirmed the unconditional love and support that defines the mother-daughter bond.

Nigerian mum celebrates daughter Photo credit: @spotlight_blog/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mum takes wrappers to graduating daughter

A touching video shared on TikTok by @spotlight_blog revealed the mother's thoughtful gesture as her daughter graduated from school.

Clad in elegant traditional attire, she arrived at her daughter's school with wrappers as gift for her academic hardwork.

As soon as she sighted her daughter on the road, she brought out the wrappers from her bag and rushed towards her without minding the reactions of everyone who stood to watch her.

"God did. Latest graduate. Thank you mum," the video's caption read.

Reactions as mum celebrates graduating daughter

The viral clip sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages and admiration from viewers.

@elizabethekpenyon said:

"You see this woman, she will live in good health to reap the fruit of her labour Amen."

@Jocelyn Briggs said:

"My mom was on sick bed when I signed out and died before months to my convocation. I envy people with their both parents alive next week make it exactly 3 years my mom left us."

@Brown sugar stated:

"I wonder how who no get mama go Dey feel for there."

@tallchicMercy said:

"This is the best I’ve seen so far frrrr. You can literally tell that this woman is so proud of her daughter."

@Emynem said:

"U guys don’t understand the feeling or raising a little baby and watching them grow to this extent, soon though."

@Kwiniee050 commented:

"My mom would have done same for me she really wanted me to get admission to this school and now she’s no where near."

@hakimisector reacted:

"Mom’s are always emotional and a bit dramatic and that’s fine they are our warriors they love you for nothing but still fathers are the ones working behind the scenes they just show less emotions."

@Swanky bae added:

"I know my mom will do more than this when it’s my turn that woman Dey try Abeg may God bless all the responsible mom out there."

@Emeka Ifunanya added:

"Congratulations dear, you really made her proud because she is the best mother the world can offer."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng