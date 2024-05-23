A pregnant woman who was booked for a ceaserian section ended up giving birth through natural means

In a video she posted on TikTok, the woman said she was already getting ready for the C-section when her water broke

The lady revealed in the trending video that she gave birth to twins without the serious stress associated with natural birth

A woman who gave birth to twins has come to social media to narrate her experience in the labour room.

In a trending video, the woman said she was booked for a ceaserian section in the hospital when she was due for delivery.

The woman gave birth through natural means. Photo credit: TikTok/Chaxy Success.

The woman, Chaxy Success, said she was already getting ready for the CS, but her water suddenly broke.

The woman said her twins literally popped out from her body, and that was it.

She captioned the video:

"When you were booked for a quick ceasarian section and suddenly, your water broke and our twin girls pop out normal delivery."

Many people who saw the video congratulated her in the comment section and also commented on her large baby bump.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man gives birth to twins

@ifemidayo said:

"God please I must use this song with my baby in my hands next month."

@user6698337052576 said:

"This reminds me of how I went into labour for more than 15 hours and was booked for emergency CS. While waiting at the reception because doctors were with another patient, I put to bed. God is good."

@FEARLESS-ZIONITE commented:

"Your life is all about testimony my love."

@miss tessy said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap from your blessings. Even when people are saying i will deliver will c_ section due to am carrying twins boys. I believe."

