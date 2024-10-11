A Nigerian lady has shared her sad experience after failing her Master's as an international student in the UK

According to the young lady, she had no other choice than to return to her home country after seeing her result

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's brave reaction to an unexpected academic disappointment has touched netizens.

After failing her Master's degree in the UK, she had to face the daunting consequence of returning home.

Lady couldn't pass Master's in UK, stock photo of model Photo credit: @thetallergirl/TikTok, Westend61/Getty images. Depicted lady with box has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Lady dances despite failing Master's degree

The TikTok user @thattallergirl posted a video, showcasing her hope and bravery in the face of adversity.

In the clip, she was seen swaying gently to music, accompanied by a candid caption that proved her resistance to challenges.

"Dancing away cause life didn't end when I failed my Master's as an international student in the UK and had to return to my home country," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady fails Master's in UK

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of support and encouragement from viewers.

Many shared similar experiences and praised her determination and positive attitude in the midst of pain.

@Lubaby said:

"Pls which school is that and course? Hearing this for the first time, and eye opener though."

@unusual_riri said:

"The same thing happened to me I went back, ur own was even better at least u finished, I gave up and withdrew from my course, but mine happened in 2021 and I am back to the uk."

@Chummy bee said:

"Sending you hug and, it’s not easy btw paying fees and studies."

@ABIOLA commented:

"How do u go about failing, have got three kids I live in Manchester and I travel down to wells to study I know is not easy but we need to put in more effort here Is diff from Nigeria school system."

@Seiye added:

"Honestly, I can relate. I'm a student of International Human Rights Law. To say it's not been easy is an understatement!"

Watch the video below:

Lady returns to Nigeria after years abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman was emotional as her daughter, who had been in Europe for the past 20 years, returned to Nigeria.

The abroad returnee showed up in style and had a touching interaction with her overjoyed mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng